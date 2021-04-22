My, how things changed so quickly. In weeks prior, snagging an appointment to get a COVID vaccine was like finding a snipe in the woods. The waiting lists had thousands and thousands of names.
Vaccination clinics were the hottest clubs to get into. Before we could even publish the news about a new clinic being scheduled, appointments were nearly all booked.
One of those instances was the clinics operated by the National Guard held just last week. Appointments went like hotcakes, as they say.
But something happened. The National Guard is back this week and is offering its third of three clinics today. They had enough supplies to vaccinate 2,100 people. But they can’t seem to give the appointments away. On Wednesday morning, the online registration site showed 15-minute appointment slots running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Just the first half hour and final 15 minutes were taken. That left 21 slots still open less than an hour before the clinic was set to start. For today’s clinics, as of Wednesday morning, just 30 minutes of appointment were taken.
Because of this, they are opening the clinic up to walk-in appointments.
We aren’t sure what has caused the change, and it seems Kankakee County Health Department Administrator John Bevis isn’t entirely sure either. He speculates, though, that the clinic using a two-shot Moderna vaccine instead of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine might be at least partially to blame.
Those getting the vaccine at this week’s clinic must return for the second-shot clinics set for May 18-20.
Whatever the reason, don’t let this opportunity pass you by. You have until 2:15 p.m. today to get yourself to the Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene, 1000 N. Entrance Ave., Kankakee. You might wanna check availability at bit.ly/KankakeeMay18-20 before making the trip, just in case. But at the rate things are going, we think your chances are good that a vaccine will still be within arm’s reach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.