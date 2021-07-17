If you are an avid reader of Gary Moore’s “Positively Speaking” column that runs weekly in the Daily Journal, you knew this day was coming. And now that it’s here, we seem to be at a loss for words — which speaks volumes because words are what we do.
Actually, we’ve been at a loss for those words for days now as we have sat down multiple times to pen this editorial about his passing.
While we hate to internalize this tribute to him and make it about ourselves, in the end, that was the only answer we have come up with to properly honor his legacy.
But that’s the thing about Gary Moore. So much about who he chose to be was about making others feel good about themselves. And as learned from him, how we live our lives is a choice. A choice we make each and every day.
He made us want to be better. To be more. To live our lives at a higher level. To see the world differently. To approach perseverance as a privilege that comes with another day of waking up.
And if the many letters and emails that came flooding into the Journal office the last few weeks are any indication, he did the same for our readers.
To quote Maya Angelou, “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” And that’s how we’ll remember Gary Moore.
Gary was a beacon of light in what has increasingly become a dreary world. Even as adversity piled up in his life, he still found the light in the dark. For many, he was the light in the dark. Our weekly bask in that light will be sorely missed and we can’t thank him enough for the words of encouragement he poured into our lives and the lives of our readers.
Rest in peace, Gary. You have earned every bit of the glory you’ll find on the other side.
