At first, we were dismayed by what we heard from Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey at the recent Kankakee County Board criminal justice committee meeting.
The state is saddling counties with the inmates that should be housed in state facilities on the state’s dime (albeit still our dime). In the cases of the inmates in question, how it should work is that they are held at county jail facilities during trial and then sent to state facilities after their sentencing. That’s not happening because the state won’t take them in, Downey said.
And since they’re remaining housed at the local facility, the full expense of their stay is on the local taxpayer. Since August 2020, that’s been to the tune of $648,000. And that’s not to mention the liability that the county carries by their continued presence in local facilities.
So why is this happening? Downey surmises that it’s likely due in part to COVID-19. He says he can understand that, within reason. And we agree. This pandemic has upended the world and many of the normal procedures are out the window.
But it’s what he said next that down-right ticked us off.
In the past three weeks, five inmates had served more time than their sentences called for, he said.
The local jail can’t release them even though they have served their full sentence, Downey says. That must be done at the state facility where they are supposed to be but aren’t.
We’re going to repeat that because the full weight of it needs to be comprehended. Inmates are not being released when their sentences are up.
There is not a more-cherished and hard-fought right in America than freedom. It’s the foundation on which our country was created. And for the state to just push that right aside, we believe there’s no greater sin to the public it serves. It surpasses even that of wasting taxpayer money, a transgression we all too often have to bemoan in this space.
Pandemic or no pandemic, there is no excuse for keeping people imprisoned beyond their release date.
This must be fixed, and fixed now.
Downey said that he’s repeatedly called on state officials to get the problem solved and has not received any solutions. As for the head of the Illinois Department of Corrections, he hasn’t even received a call back.
Unfortunately for him, he’s now going to get a call from us.
