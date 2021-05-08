Dear Mom,
You are our protector, our saving grace, our teacher. You pour your whole heart into our lives. You’re our biggest fan when we win and our biggest cheerleader when we lose.
Our joy fuels your happiness. Our pain breaks your heart.
Our lives would not be the same if not for you. You have been tasked with bringing us safely into this world and then helping us learn to navigate it. That’s a job that has never been easy but now — with the world so divided and still very much so in the grip of a pandemic — it’s likely harder now than ever.
You have so much impact on who we will become. We look to you daily for answers that continually become harder to come by.
Your sacrifices have not gone unnoticed. We see you eat less so that we might have more. We see you wear the same old outfits while fitting us for new clothes. We see you sitting in the stands while we have our fun at the pastime de jour. We see you waiting for us. Always waiting for us.
Your example sets a high bar for who we aspire to be in this world. Your compassion teaches us empathy is a worthy endeavor. Your patience shows us some things in life are worth waiting for. The depth of your love reveals all things are possible. No one can dream bigger for us than you — not even ourselves.
So, today we say thank you. We truly would be lost without you. We will never outgrow our need for you.
And today, we say we love you. And while we shout our love from the rooftops on Mother’s Day, we hope you know it extends far beyond the second Sunday in May.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.