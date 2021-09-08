The calendar has rolled over into September and that means it’s time for your annual flu shot.
Normally, about this time of the year, we’re starting to see spikes in flu cases. Fortunately, that wasn’t the case last year and that’s likely thanks in large part due to people wearing masks and social distancing as part of COVID-19 mitigations.
But that doesn’t mean it’s OK to let your guard down this year. In fact, new studies are predicting the coming flu season will be worse than in normal years. One study predicted that there could be 100,000 to 400,000 more flu hospitalizations in the 2021-2022 flu season compared with a typical season.
That means getting a flu shot this year is quite possibly more important than ever as healthcare providers continue to see increases in patient need due to higher infection rates of the delta variant.
But there’s good news, too. Experts also say a bad flu season could be avoided if enough people would get a flu shot. If vaccination rates increased by 20% to 50% compared with a typical year, health officials say, the flu could be greatly reduced this coming season.
And while you might see less reminders for a flu shot this year as much attention is still put on getting the word out about the need to get a COVID-19 vaccine, the need is still the same. Regardless, you already know you need to protect yourself and others, so just get it done so you can cross it off your list. Or you can just add this to your list of ignored reminders — the choice is yours.
We urge you to make the right choice and get a flu shot.
