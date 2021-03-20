Remember the first stay-at-home order issued in Illinois? On March 20, 2020, Gov. JB Pritzker and state health officials hosted a joint press conference to declare that all residents were to remain in their homes except for essential travel.
It went into effect on March 21, 2020, and was set to expire 18 days later. Think about that — 18 days. Oh, to know then what we know now.
While many were not happy with the order, we all muddled through as it was just over two weeks and then we’d go back to the regularly scheduled programs that were our lives.
Now, 365 days and countless ordered mitigation efforts later, in many ways we’re still muddling through and waiting for our lives to go back to normal. While we have much more freedom today, there are still many restrictions in place aimed at continuing to curb the spread of the virus that has taken the lives of 177 people in Kankakee County.
From our fun, our education, our work and even our mental health, nothing has been left untouched by the virus in the last year.
While there is no denying that we all faced frustration, grief and fear in the last year, we’re choosing to see the bright side, even if we had to dig through the rubble of our lives to find it.
The world is loud, and it’s chaotic. We are always busy being busy, constantly running to the next thing. We are on the receiving end of a constant barrage of information that ding our phones incessantly. In all this commotion, there’s no space left to be still.
This pandemic forced us to stop, or at the very least slow down. The result was we found the space to take stock of our lives and figure out what matters to us most.
We picked up hobbies we had brushed aside long ago. We cooked our own meals and ate them as a family. We found time to make time for what’s most important.
It’s in stillness that we find peace.
So, when the day comes that this is all behind us, we hope you carry that peace into your new life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.