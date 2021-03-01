The headline on the front page of last Thursday’s edition of the Daily Journal posed this question: Will early voting change campaigns?
The answer is clearly yes, and it will surely have an impact on two pivotal local mayoral races that are on the immediate horizon.
Current Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong and her Republican challenger, current city alderman Chris Curtis, surely realized this Tuesday night after both clinched victory in their respective primary races. There was time to celebrate, but it ended just as soon as the sun came up the next day.
According to the calendar, the municipal election will be held on April 6, but unlike former times, this date is now deceiving. Early voting will be allowed in just a couple weeks, and that will give voters a good many days to cast their ballot before the actual election date. In the primary voting just completed, 43 percent of the 2,056 voters who participated chose to do so early.
A similar situation will emerge in Bradley, where current Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson, of the Progressive Citizens Party, is bidding to be elected to a full four-year term in his own right. He is being challenged by Lori Gadbois, a former village trustee representing the Bradley Citizens United Party, and Democrat Gene Jordan.
Any mayoral candidate of the past would be busy by this point in the election cycle, but now they have to kick it into high gear and leave it there until April 6 passes. A last-minute push for votes would seemingly come too late these days, as there is a reasonable chance early voting will sway the outcome one way or another before election day arrives.
Is this the proper way to hold an election? It has its advantages, but it also has its drawbacks, as Kankakee Community College political science instructor Steve DePasquale recently told Lee Provost of the Daily Journal.
But know this, early voting is here to stay, warts and all. As DePasquale said, “it’s a brave new world out there,’’ and candidates are going to have to adjust to it.
