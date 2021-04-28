Tim Nugent, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, told Daily Journal reporter Jeff Bonty that the community should be mindful of its expectations when it comes to possible developments coming to Pembroke Township.
But, for us, the words of wisdom came a little too late — we were already excited and had high hopes.
For far too long, hopes and dreams have been pinned on legislation to bring a natural gas pipeline to the township and Hopkins Park. Unfortunately, the pipeline has long been a pipe dream and just out of the community’s reach.
But now, all signs are starting to point to the dream becoming a reality as bills are pushing ahead in the Legislature. Could this finally be the year of a great awakening for the communities?
We sure hope so. We have been encouraged as we’ve watched momentum start to grow for this project and what it could mean to the communities and the residents who call them home.
Also, that momentum seems to be in good hands as township and village leaders for the area seem ready to shepherd the project to the finish line and guide any future developments it might spur.
One of those leaders is Hopkins Park Mayor Mark Hodge. On a recent tour of the former Nestlé property, he spoke with excitement about all the ways the community could move forward. The 22,000-square-foot abandoned facility is considered by many to be the logical focal point of future developments, and Hodge agrees.
“The right company with the right resources can take our economy to a whole new level,” he said.
We hope that next level is on the horizon. And while we know we shouldn’t be too excited for the possibilities, we just can’t help ourselves.
