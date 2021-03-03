Think about 20 people you know. It can be family, friends, co-workers or the mom you always wave to in the school pick-up line. Think none of those people have a serious mental health struggle? Think again.
One of them, statistics show, is likely struggling with a major issue.
In the United States, 5.2% of adults suffered from such issues in 2019. That’s 13.1 million people. That’s 1 in 20 adults.
And oftentimes the individuals who find themselves in the midst of a mental health crisis have nowhere else to turn but the emergency room. In recent years these types of patients have continued to flood ERs and hospitals continued to work to find ways to better assist them.
But what if there was a way to keep these patients from clogging the emergency health system while also getting them the help they need? Thanks to Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center, there is now another option.
Its new Living Room project is a community respite site that offers an alternative to emergency room care for people experiencing an emotional crisis.
Funded through the Illinois Department of Human Services, it is free to the guests. That’s right — guests, not patients. That’s because the program aims to take the clinical feel out of the equation.
Its facility at 367 S. Schuyler St. in downtown Kankakee recreates the comfort of a home living room by using comfortable furniture, soft colors, soft lighting and inspiring artwork on the walls. And once there, guests can speak to a peer who personally understands mental health struggles as well as a qualified mental health professional.
This is a much more serene environment for an individual in crisis to find the help they need. This program should not only decrease the workload put on the ER, but it will also hopefully eliminate a person’s reluctance to seek help due to stigma that still surrounds mental health issues.
But thanks in no small part to organizations like Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center, that stigma is slowly but surely starting to fade.
