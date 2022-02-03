We published a small news item earlier this week in which Aqua Illinois was asking the community to help keep fire hydrants clear during the snowstorm. To say it was met with a less than warm reception when posted to social media would be an understatement.
To be fair, though, is anything met with open arms on social media?
Regardless, we found that there isn’t much community spirit when it comes to snow removal. But, we are going to argue there should be. If there ever was a situation in which the phrase “we’re all in this together” aptly applied, a blast of winter would be it. In the coming days, we are all going to be shoveling snow. Lots and lots of snow.
And while you certainly don’t want to shovel more than you absolutely have to, a little extra effort could quite possibly save a life. And we mean that literally.
When you get snow like we’re being hit with this week, hydrants can quickly vanish under drifts. Even if the hydrant is still visible, it will have to be shoveled out to be used. And in the worst of scenarios, when snow remains high around a hydrant, a thaw and refreezing could encase it in ice.
The longer it takes a fire crew to find a hydrant or clear it for usage, the longer it takes them to fight a fire or rescue those who might be inside a burning structure.
So when you are shoveling snow and bemoaning how digging out a fire hydrant isn’t your job, think about what it would mean to you if your house was the one on fire and crews couldn’t access water to fight it.
And while you’re at, go ahead and clear the sidewalks and a path to the mailbox. After all, we are all in this together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.