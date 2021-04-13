In this month’s Citizen Spotlight, you met Bourbonnais resident Nathan Mullikin.
This monthly feature focuses on everyday people who have made an impact on their community. Some of those impacts are felt but the source is not known. And that’s the case with Mullikin.
Anyone who has enjoyed a litter-free local park just might have Mullikin to thank. He has made removing litter from our community’s parks a personal mission.
Mullikin told Life Editor Taylor Leddin that he was looking for something to give his life purpose. That purpose presented itself at I-57 Exit 315 in Bradley in the form of unsightly litter on the anniversary of his stepfather’s passing.
On that day, he filled up 50 garbage bags with trash just from one side of the exit. It was the first of many times he would find himself picking up the litter tossed aside by others.
Mullikin has also taken to social media in hopes of inspiring those who want to help and discouraging those who litter.
We must commend him for seeing a problem and finding a way to be part of its solution. So often we get stuck in the thinking phase of problem solving and never quite get around to taking action. We hope others are inspired by Mullikin’s taking the bull by the horns and showing up to, as Nike says, just do it.
And do it he did. Since December, he has cleaned up 1,876 gallons of litter.
We encourage you to follow Mullikin’s lead. Look around your neighborhood, village or county. Is there a problem you’ve been complaining about? Now ask yourself how you can be part of the solution.
