In Kankakee County, according to the most recent unemployment figures, 7.5 percent of eligible workers are jobless. Also in Kankakee County, there are currently anywhere from 4,000 to 5,000 unfilled jobs.
As Tim Nugent, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, spoke with us about that head-scratching equation, the frustration grew in his voice.
It’s seeming as if no one wants to work, he wailed.
There are a few schools of thought on what’s causing the lack of workers for open positions. Some say it is a lingering fear of contracting the virus that’s keeping workers at home. Others say it’s a lack of daycare options for children who are still doing their school work from the kitchen table instead of a classroom.
Some blame the government stimulus checks and unemployment bonuses that have accompanied the pandemic. It’s this direction that many of the local employers and leaders we spoke with are pointing their fingers.
The problem has gotten so bad that some local companies are conducting marketing campaigns in hopes of motivating potential employees to apply for their open positions.
And this is far from a local problem. There has been no shortage of headlines the last few weeks from communities across the nation experiencing similar predicaments. Some states — it’s worth noting, we think, that they’re red states — are even saying no thanks to the federal government’s supplemental unemployment funding.
Governors from those states have publicly chastised the $300 weekly federal unemployment payments, saying they’re hurting their states’ economies and encouraging potential workers to stay home rather than return to the workforce.
And while we acknowledge there are still valid reasons for some to not yet return to work, we agree that the additional funding is a major part of the problem. It’s taking away the incentive of rejoining the workforce in order to regain a full paycheck in the fight for a better life.
Where has that fighting spirit gone?
This is America. We pull ourselves up by the boot straps after a fall — or, in this case, a shove. We don’t back down from a challenge. We square up our shoulders and meet adversity head-on with a chest inflated with pride and true grit blazing in our eyes.
It’s past time to get back to work, America.
