New home construction in Kankakee County is in the tank, and that’s putting it nicely.
Between 2000 to 2009, 3,649 new houses were built in unincorporated Kankakee County, Manteno, Bradley and Bourbonnais.
From 2010 to 2020, the number fell to 890. In 2020, there were just 85 new homes built. And before you go thinking that’s because of COVID-19, this is one of few things we can’t blame on the pandemic. There were 66 homes built in 2019 and 80 in 2018, so clearly this is a trend — and not a good one.
Fortunately, we have local leaders who recognize there’s a problem and are on the hunt for a solution — even if they have to look outside the box to find it.
Among those leaders is Tim Nugent, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County. He is going to float the idea of expanding boundaries of the county’s two Enterprise Zones to include properties suited for housing developments.
These zones were put in place years ago to spur manufacturing and job growth, not residential growth. But that doesn’t mean it has to stay that way.
New home construction can have a widespread impact on the local economy. And that impact is layered, or as they say, it has a ripple effect.
First, there’s the obvious impact: the construction jobs and spending on the project itself. Then there’s the indirect economic impact — that so-called ripple effect — on the businesses that are supplying the home builders and their projects. Additionally, the workers involved with the construction of the new home inject their money into the local economy through expenditures at local restaurants, retailers and more.
And once those homes are built, those occupying them are now helping to carry the local tax load. They eat at local restaurants and shop in the area — and the cycle continues.
Of course, this is a simplified look at the impact of new housing, but it shows why kickstarting the local industry is so important.
We’re hopeful that Nugent’s conviction to address the problem doesn’t fall on deaf ears.
