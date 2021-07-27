If you skipped over Page A5 of today’s paper, we encourage you to backtrack a little because you missed something kind of important.
That page has a listing and descriptions of the more than 55 bills that Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law on Friday. There are so many that it consumed the entire page.
Some of the bills are pretty mundane. For example, HB1957 makes technical changes to the Insurance Code that will help correct and clean up various administrative processes.
Some make you wonder what prompted a particular bill. For us, that was SB501, which outlines a process where if two or more townships within a single county are named alike, the county board of that county should, at its next meeting and after being informed by the secretary of state, adopt a different name for one of the townships.
And, some are just plain mind-boggling that there was even a need to pass such legislation. One of those is HB122, which prohibits telephone, television, internet, energy, medical alert or water system providers from charging a fee for termination or early cancellation of service upon a customer’s death.
While there’s nothing really Earth-shattering lurking in the most recent list, we don’t think, one or more of them could have an impact on your life. Also, this long list of new laws is just one of many lists to come. More than 660 bills were sent to Pritzker after the first year of the 102nd General Assembly. Some bills are already signed, some got vetoed, and some are still awaiting action from the governor.
Many are in effect immediately while some will hold until Jan. 1, 2022. Regardless of whether it’s now or later, these will be the new laws of the land. That’s why we call your attention to this list. We think it shows just how important and far-reaching what happens at the Illinois Statehouse really is. We want you to understand that the state’s legislative process can and will have an impact on the lives of those who live, work and visit our state.
It’s just another reminder from us that it’s your government and how important it is that you be a part of it.
