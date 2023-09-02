Some liquor stores in Kankakee just haven’t been following the rules as laid out by the city administration. Some ignored the law of not selling single cans of beer in the downtown area, while another on the east side was caught selling liquor to minors.
The violators were assessed a little more than a slap on the wrist by having their liquor licenses suspended for a few days.
Earlier this year the city closed off the downtown gazebo during the week to keep “day drinkers” and what it thought was homeless people congregating in the area, hurting local businesses. Reaction from the community was mixed. Fortitude Outreach, the organization that assists the area’s homeless, took it as a hint it wasn’t welcome in Kankakee and ditched its plan of building a homeless shelter near downtown.
A couple weeks ago the Kankakee planning board gave an OK for a conditional use permit for yet another liquor license. Westside Groceries & Liquor is planned to open in the former Convenient Food Mart on West Jeffery Street over the objections of neighborhood residents and 4th Ward alderman Lance Marczak and alderwoman Danita Grant Swanson. The planned liquor store, which still needs an OK from the city council, would be operated by Sunny Singh and Melissa Miller, of Kankakee, and they are the same owners of the liquor store on East Maple Street that was cited for selling liquor to minors.
The West Jeffery Street location would be a half mile from Kankakee High School. What kind of message are we sending to our community? Mayor Chris Curtis said the citation doesn’t have anything to do with the new application. Really? We believe it should. Who can you trust?
We understand liquor stores generate sales tax revenue, but don’t we already have enough liquor stores? There are two liquor stores in the downtown area, the Jewel on Washington Avenue sells beer, wine and liquor. There’s already a Casey’s on West Jeffery that sells alcohol in addition to several taverns, gas stations and another grocery store in west Kankakee where beer, wine and liquor can be purchased.
When are there enough establishments to sell alcohol? How can the city on one hand admonish liquor stores for not following the law, and then turn around and give the OK for another liquor store? It’s mind boggling. Is the city really serious about stopping day drinking?
The city council has the opportunity to send a message by not approving the conditional use permit for Westside Groceries & Liquor when the application is presented at a council meeting. We would applaud that vote.
Pastor Johnie Smith, who is pastor of a church in the 1200 block of South Eighth Avenue, said it best at the planning board meeting. He said the area has plenty of locations offering beer, wine or liquor.
“You have to take into consideration those who live there,” he said. “… My job is to get people away from liquor and drugs.”