Several years ago Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School beat Kankakee High School with a buzzer-beater in a boys basketball game at the Thanksgiving tournament at McHie Arena at Olivet Nazarene. What a great game it was. B-B won the game, but players from each side shook hands, walked off the court still remaining friends.
Sometimes youths can set the example for adults. It can get competitive among communities — namely Bourbonnais, Bradley and Kankakee. In recent years the three communities and Kankakee County in general have found common ground. The whole is greater than the sum of its parts.
A decade or so ago, the dueling chambers of commerce merged to form the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce. It’s made the communities stronger, and it has a unified strategic plan. There’s also the Economic Alliance of Kankakee that works for all business and governmental agencies in the county.
More recently, there have been other cooperative efforts such as the Regional Land Bank and a county-wide e-waste disposal site, both spearheaded by the County Board.
Most community leaders have bought into the shared goal of moving forward as a region, which gives the area a competitive edge. The Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau, founded in 1983, has been another success story.
The KCCVB is likely facing a future hurdle to continue to function as a local agency that promotes businesses and events throughout the county when the current intergovernmental agreement is up for renewal in 2024. Bradley is one of six local governmental bodies which help fund the KCCVB through a self-imposed hotel tax, as recently reported by the Daily Journal’s Lee Provost. More than half of the hotel tax revenue which helps fund the agency comes from Bradley-based hotel and motels. Bradley benefits by having hotels in its zip code.
Bradley Mayor Mike Watson has made it clear the village intends to withdraw from the agreement when it ends April 30, 2024.
If Bradley has some ideas of how to spend CVB money or has plans for a convention center at property it has purchased at Northfield Square mall, let’s hear it. Bring it to the table. Let’s find a way to make it work for all — the area is in desperate need for such a facility, and we’ll all benefit.
Could the CVB be more open and respectful of Bradley’s wishes? Most definitely.
Executive director of the CVB, Staci Wilken, is resigning effective Aug. 1. The new leader will have his or her hands full to pick up the ball and run with it.
Sure, if Bradley takes its ball and goes home in 2024 without a handshake, it wins. But the rest of us lose.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.