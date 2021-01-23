We have been through some really tough times in our national political scene. I watched the debates on the Electoral College vote with trepidation that here was the president demanding that his vice president should disregard the Constitution and override any vote of Congress.
For once, I was proud of former Vice President Mike Pence whose stand-up character had been in doubt prior to that day. The same can be said of Mitch McConnell. Here was a man kissing the butt of a would-be tyrant. Then he finally realized the truth or at least finally decided to break from the herd and be a man of the Constitution. His speech imploring the Congress to approve the votes as sent in by the states was one of his best addresses.
I thought about how our leaders had lost almost all respect, and how his mob, incited by him just a few minutes before, broke laws, threatened elected officials, damaged our historic place of law, and desecrated every American virtue I knew. I wanted to lash out against them all, but not physically. I wanted to write an immediate article on the final fall of this sick man. I should have realized that with the IQ level of most of these rioters, clever words would not enter those thick skulls. I decided instead to just relax.
Certainly at other times, people of honor and words must have responded to idiotic situations with elegant language. So I went on a mission to find gracefully crafted words of insult that on the surface were not fighting words. Some go back to old England while some come from well-known Americans in need of expressing dislike and disgust for the intended recipient. Some are directly responsive to an earlier derogatory comment.
One such response came when a member of Parliament wrote to British Prime Minister Disraeli, saying, “Sir,’ you will either die on the gallows or of some unspeakable disease.” Disraeli responded, “That depends, Sir, whether I embrace your politics or your mistress.” Wow.
With regard to the passing of someone who was not well respected came several quotes that on the surface appeared to be rather mild, only to end with the ultimate thinly-disguised main message. Often these were from accomplished authors.
Clarence Darrow once stated, “I have never killed a man, but I have read many obituaries with great pleasure.”
Mark Twain wrote, “I didn’t attend the funeral, but I sent a nice letter saying that I approved of it.’’
Oscar Wilde wrote of a fellow writer, “He had no enemies, but is intensely disliked by many of his friends.”
Author, Moses Hadas, sent a note to a fellow author: “Thank you for sending me a copy of your book: I’ll waste no time reading it.”
Winston Churchill was loved and revered by some and despised by others. He was known to have a chilling wit but also a way of offending others who didn’t agree with him. Sound familiar? Churchill once wrote, “He has all the virtues that I dislike and none of the vices I admire.” On the other hand, it is said that once George Bernard Shaw wrote the prime minister with the following note. “I have enclosed two tickets to the first night of my new play. Bring a friend, if you have one.”
“He has never been known to use a word that might send a reader to the dictionary.” (William Faulkner, referring to Ernest Hemingway.)
“I have come to believe that even the vilest man who constantly refers to himself and his actions and “fabulous’’ or “the most incredible’’ enough times may at some point even believe it himself.”
One memorable line that was used on me was from an old law partner. I had received an invitation to go to the U.S. Open Golf Tournament at Olympia Fields and have a tent and chair by the fourth hole. At the last minute, the mother of a friend of mine had passed away, and the funeral was at the same time. I walked to his office and asked my partner what he thought I should do. He responded, “Marek, if you had to walk all the way down the hall to ask me that, you already knew the answer. You just didn’t like it.” I went to the funeral.
As you may have noticed, most of these clever comments were from British persons who had mastered our language many years before we Americans started using and modifying it. Others were literary giants who had such a way with words. As I listened to CNN and Fox, then ABC and CBS, I was informed of the riots and the brave return to the election by the Congress for at least 10 hours. I must confess that I did not pick up one usable phrase for this article. While many spoke, perhaps we do not admire and polish our language as did earlier generations. I just miss those political jibes that are so precise and still penetrate so deeply. Thanks to the Clifton Advocate for many of these quotes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.