The election is over. The trial of an impeached president is over. The physical damage to the Capitol is being repaired. So is the threat to our democracy over? Only time will tell.
I guess politicians on both sides of the political fence are liars. Of course we have the former president leading the league. But now Sen. Ted Ooze (oops, I think I misspelled that) gets blown out of the water by his wife’s own texts about their family trip to Mexico. And now we see the leader of New York had trouble remembering the count of nursing home deaths. And in Illinois, the leader of the Illinois House has actually resigned amid investigations of his corruption and lies. So where does it end?
The answer appears to be -- — never. In my lifetime, we had President Eisenhower lying to the world about U-2 flights over the Soviet Union until photographs of the shot-down plane and the capture of the pilot could no longer be denied. Skip forward to all the presidents during the Vietnam War lying about everything including body count where civilian deaths were added into the enemy killed statistics totals. I could go on but my editors do like to keep my column a reasonable length.
Recently I read a very short, but precise, book entitled “On Tyranny’’ by Timothy Snyder, a Yale University history professor. The subject matter was learning from the past to avoid things in the future. He begins by citing an old adage that history does not repeat, but it does instruct. He then looks back at our Founding Fathers and the fears they had in crafting a new country based on democracy. They could study the collapse of ancient democracies and republics and what brought them down. The drafted plan was to minimize any chance of such a recurrence. On some issues, they could not agree. One was the question of inequality of one’s citizens. Aristotle warned that inequality brings instability. Plato had believed that demagogues given too much freedom of speech could install themselves as tyrants and democracy would come tumbling down.
While this work was written in 2017, early in the reign of the former president, Snyder could already point out similarities he was observing that ran close to 1933 Germany. Hitler came to power by way of racists and wealthy citizens. Many were tired of the moves for equality with minorities and the influx of foreign-born people. Snyder then has us study the Nazi regime, the silent agreeing of citizens to wrongful directions, finding it easier to accept some very challenging attacks on democracy with “getting it done no matter the method.”
Did you know that Heinrich Himmler was given the task of coming up with a plan to control the Jewish population of Germany, Austria, and then Poland? He did so in part by studying our very own country of the 1930s with its segregation, Ku Klux Klan, and our Jim Crow South. He studied us!
Perhaps some of our leaders were studying Germany themselves 70 years later. The national pogrom known as Kristallnacht took place in 1938 when Nazi-organized citizens rose up to destroy Jewish businesses, homes, and people. The leadership encouraged, approved and even complimented the mobs on their illegal and immoral behavior. No government troops were instructed to intervene. Was that ringing true with the attack on the Capitol and upon the duly elected senators, representatives, and vice president? Encouraged, praised, and forgotten. Here the German citizens were replaced by Proud Boys, Q-Anon fanatics, and citizens who blindly believed that physical power could and should upset the election and the confirming vote.
With busy lives, we often don’t take the time to see if the rhetoric we are being fed is true or even allowed by our Constitution. The mob effect continues to show itself. Take Illinois’ own Rep. Kinzinger. Here is a man elected to serve his district. He hears the evidence and is convinced to vote for impeachment. Now he is berated by his own party and I have heard, even his own family, for voting his conscience. Whether he was right or wrong in his decision, he had the right to vote as he saw it. Perhaps that was a lot clearer than the senator from Texas decision to abandon his state and fly to Cancun where it was warm.
We have a new president. Does he fit my political mode? Not in the slightest. But the American opposition to the Republican candidate gave over 70 million voters the opportunity to get rid of a self-proposing tyrant. Here was a man who used his security detail to clear the way so he could hold up a bible in front of a church and appear somewhat religious. The same man who wanted a military parade in his own honor, a bit like Mussolini. Here was a twittering maniac who wanted to sway the computerized country to believe that he was the only hope and salvation they had. No wonder he lost.
Now we have to guard against the likes of Bernie Sanders and his “everything should be free’ philosophy. But the Republicans can only blame themselves. Without the former president’s help in the January elections in Georgia, perhaps at least one Republican might have been elected and the 51-49 Republican majority would control the new president. But ego got involved and his campaign “help” killed any chance either candidate had.
I am reminded of two somewhat famous and opposite quotes.
“Politicians are the same all over. They promise to build bridges over where there are no rivers.” None other than Nikita Khrushchev in 1968.
The other is by John F. Kennedy where he said, “I would rather be accused of breaking precedents than breaking promises.”
I would think that these are the two ends of the spectrum. I want the guy who may not espouse my political direction, but at least he will not lead us into fascism.
