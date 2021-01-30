Let’s pretend for a moment that it is 1970. The Vietnam War is raging. Protestors are out in numbers. They have disrupted Chicago two years before when the Democratic Convention was being held there. Rev. King is dead and the city of Washington, D.C. is rebuilding from the riots and looting there. Bobby Kennedy is dead. And Richard Nixon has been elected president. The Republican Party is being seen as the calming influence. But the bedlam continues.
Antiwar groups continue to plot against the establishment. The SDS, Students for a Democratic Society, having been around for several years, may feel it has not been radical enough. A new and dangerous group has formed, calling themselves the Weatherman (later changed to the Weather Underground), after a Bob Dylan song with the lyrics, “You don’t need to know a weatherman to know which way the wind blows.” A University of Chicago Law School graduate, Bernardine Dohrn, has become its spokesperson.
During one raid of an SDS apartment, police have found an arsenal of guns and incendiary devises. Among this new group are two men, Ted Gold and Terry Robbins, and a young woman with ties to our nearby community.
Diana Oughton was the daughter of rather affluent parents from Dwight, Illinois. She had led a most sheltered life, attending the prestigious Madeira boarding school in Virginia and was later accepted into Bryn Mawr College where she fit in with many of America’s most elite young women.
But things changed for this young woman who had voted for Richard Nixon over John Kennedy in 1960. Upon receiving her college degree, she taught for two years in Guatemala. There she saw poverty in the extreme which disturbed her greatly. On her return to the United States, there was almost no communication with her Illinois family. She became vested in the SDS. As time passed, Diana became an active Weatherman and moved to New York City. She hated being rich and refused even to come home for holidays.
In March of 1970, Diana was living in an apartment in Greenwich Village when a bomb located there exploded and blew her body into unrecognizable pieces. It took investigators four days to find her remains in the rubble and another week to find her hand and obtain fingerprints. What was left of her body was returned to Dwight for burial.
Also killed in the blast were Gold and Robbins. It was determined that the bomb was intended to be placed at a dance at a New Jersey Army base. Other members of the group were not injured or killed, but perhaps were part of the plan, and went underground for several years.
As I read a recent article about Diana and the blast, I did have a memory of the event, but not the details. Here was a radical left, enraged by the election of a Republican president, the ongoing war in Vietnam, and inequalities in American life.
Fast-forward 51 years. Now we have a radical right enraged by the election of a Democratic president committing acts far too similar to those of the radical left in 1970. Unhappy about an election and the chance of very liberal politics taking the stage, and with social media leading the charge of insurrection, they took to the streets. Apparently we have not learned much from history. The losing side chooses chaos as its method of correcting an evil.
As I read on, I followed up with the leading SDS and Weatherman principals and was amazed with their ultimate lives. Diana’s boyfriend, Bill Ayers, a fellow Weatherman, would marry Bernadine Dohrn. He would later surrender to police, but because of a police misuse of evidence, got only a slap on the wrist. He became a professor of education at the University of Chicago.
Dohrn, once called “the most dangerous woman in America” by the FBI, turned herself in and received a sentence of only seven months for refusing to testify about a 1981 Brink’s armored car robbery that was most certainly the work of the Weatherman. That robbery resulted in the death of one of the guards. Dohrn would later join the prestigious law firm of Sidley Austin, in Chicago, even though she was barred from obtaining her law license. She would also become an adjunct professor at Northwestern University.
One of the most amazing follow-ups was with one Kathy Boudin, Diana’s fellow Bryn Mawr graduate, who escaped the blast, and was the getaway driver in the Brink’s robbery. She received 20 years to life in prison. Paroled in 2013, Boudin became an adjunct professor at Columbia University, and had a son named Chesa, now the newly-elected district attorney of San Francisco. Cathy Wilkerson, whose parents owned the townhouse, surrendered to authorities after two years on the run. She served one year in prison and went on to also become a teacher.
The comparison of these two totally different political sides, both choosing destructive countermeasures for their displeasure or even hatred, is striking. It also shocked me that the later life for these riotous inciters, including being hired by the best law firm and the most prestigious universities; served almost no prison time and having a son elected to an important legal position in government. The other three that were killed in the blast were not that lucky.
So what have we learned since 1970? That history will repeat itself? That there are bad people on both sides of the political fence. Who knows for sure? But the most important message is that there must someday be healing for our great republic. If not, such violence will seemed destined to repeat itself.
