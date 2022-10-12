Now that we’re fully entrenched in football season for college and pro teams and as high schools ready for the playoffs, I thought it would be a good time to write about my love and passion for football.

I probably watch way too many games for my wife’s liking, but I believe she fully understands. My love for the game and the enjoyment for watching games on TV was instilled in me by my father, who’s been gone for 40 years.

“Go wide!” I can still hear my Dad yell when a team tries to repeatedly run it straight up the gut on the goal line.

Associate Editor

Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.

