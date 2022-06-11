Joe: The news has been depressing lately. We have mass shootings (14 since the Uvalde murders) and gun crisis issues. The Ukraine war doesn’t want to end. When I filled up my gas tank recently, the cost was well over $5 a gallon. There is a lengthy list of things going on about the world that plunge anyone into depression. Is there anything cheering you up?
Ken: Be of cheer that although chaos and violence rage in Washington, in America’s major cities and throughout the land, you and I have survived thus far and live in a country with constitutionally bestowed rights. Starting in 2020, the government has effectively disarmed the police and abrogated the criminal law.
If a Chicago cop leaves his car to confront criminals these days, there is a good chance of his ending up shot or on trial. The result is a spate of violence; there is a report of a mass shooting incident about once a week. Today, we are in full crises mode again after another serious school shooting in Texas. Thus, with gun violence in America dominating the news, the Democrat Party, faced with rock bottom polling numbers and a looming midterm election, has decided new federal gun law legislation is the ladder to enable their climbing out of the hole by making political hay out of a particularly heinous crime.
Possible legislation includes banning semi-automatic AR 15-style rifles and other semi-auto weapons, universal federal gun registration and raising the minimal age to buy and own firearms. Republicans, on the other hand, advocate making schools into hard targets by implementing restricted entry, stationing on site armed police officers and training willing school employees to carry a firearm into school. Armed teachers are a very controversial topic these days
Joe: If a Chicago cop or any cop leaves his vehicle to confront criminals today, he or she runs the risk of having to go up against a shooter with an assault rifle wearing body armor. Does that make sense? It is the Democrats that seek a ban on assault rifles. We had a ban in 1994 when nine responsible Republicans joined Democrats to pass such a law, but it expired 10 years later. Those days of bipartisanship are gone. Today the GOP favors citizens owning assault rifles. Although 90% of the U.S. citizens favor it, 50 Republican lawmakers are even blocking passage of a sensible commonsense law requiring background checks for anyone purchasing a gun.
Like piranha at the sight of raw meat, they are jumping on command for NRA campaign money. As for stationing armed police officers at schools, note that there was a posse of good guys with guns at the Texas school that stood around for 78 minutes and did nothing, while the shooter was inside the elementary school with an assault rifle. There is enough anguish, sadness and outrage that exists that a record number of voters will be heading to the polls in November supporting candidates not motivated by power and greed.
Ken: The botched response to the school shooting last month in Uvalde, Texas, is a perfect example of why rigid protocols need to be in effect everywhere, including where violence is least expected. Reports are that the door where the shooter entered was propped open by a teacher. After local authorities dithered for an hour, the good guys with guns and cajones were U.S. Border Control agents. I think the prevailing atmosphere of chaos and psychologic stress after a series of policy related calamities, is partly to blame for the increased number of mass shootings.
America is awash with guns: Almost 50% of American households admit to having at least one gun. There are probably more guns than people, and when politicians start talking gun laws again, dealers sell out to the bare walls. Guns come in diverse types. In Chicago we don’t hear about cops being shot at with rifles very often. The Glock-19 reigns supreme. A scoped .223 rifle is ideal for hunting varmints, shooting coyotes at 500 yards.
School shootings are mostly at a range of 50 feet or less. On the other hand, that old pump action Remington 870 bird-gun can be fearsome at close range. Banning specific weapons is not an effective solution as we should have learned already from the Bill Clinton assault weapons ban, and the Second Amendment prevents total confiscation of all firearms.
Joe: A June 5 New York Times article notes that after their expired ban in 2004, military-style assault weapons have been used in 30% of the shootings, causing nearly 400 deaths. My point: Banning these weapons would in fact have a significant impact on mass shootings. They constitute a menace to public safety. It is not just the kids at Sandy Hook and in Texas that were murdered by assault rifles, but cops are under attack.
When you review the data that exists, one in four law enforcement officers slain in the line of duty in 2016 and 2017 were killed with assault weapons. Criminals and young offenders are arming themselves with assault weapons and semiautomatic handguns which is creating disastrous consequences for the law enforcement community as well.
Ken: The latest posted FBI statistics on gun-related homicides are for 2015-2019. The totals are fairly stable year by year: Total count about 15,000 per year, rifle about 450. That’s less than 4%. If specific firearms are banned, the psycho who is determined to kill has lots of choices — that is unless our government grabs everything except pre-civil war muzzle loaders.
The plan to red flag the killers before they snap is unrealistic. There must be millions of mopes with violent ideation out there who fit the shooter profile. So, no matter what legislation is enacted, it is still reasonable to take aggressive steps to protect children at school by hardening the target. That includes training voluntary armed school workers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.