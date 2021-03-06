Ken: Every so often, we hear about a US medal being awarded posthumously. That would often be to a military figure who died while performing acts of valor. These days, there is a national medal that the group running our country would like to rescind posthumously if they could. This medal recipient is not a war hero; he is a guy on nationally syndicated radio. That guy would be of course be Rush Limbaugh, who was awarded the President’s Medal of Freedom during President Trump’s State of the Union address last February.
Limbaugh, who died of cancer last week, has been a constant critic of liberal politics and policies three hours every weekday for the last 30 years. Conservative Limbaugh has the distinction of being singled out by President Obama who said on TV, “Don’t listen to Rush Limbaugh.” But at his peak, Rush had 20 million listeners to his broadcasts — more than any other radio personality, ever. Rush has been the catalyst in changing almost moribund AM radio into the thriving national home of conservative talk radio. Then today I received the email from my partner-in-ink: “Maybe we ought to write a piece on Rush. Could easily get 1,000 words. Just a thought.”
Joe: In retrospect, a better choice to discuss with less conflict might have been Lawrence Ferlinghetti. As you note, Rush did give talk radio new life. In 1988, AM radio stations were wasting away in city after city. Along came Rush, bringing in eventually 20 million “ditto-head” listeners to his broadcasts which added millions of dollars to stations’ revenues. Ditto-head is a characterization that listeners placed on themselves, not me.
Rush has described himself as the “epitome of morality and virtue” and “a wonderful human being.” Someone should tell that to Rush’s past four wives and get their reaction. Most serial marriage guys have personality traits (narcissism, self-absorption, etc.) and emotional health issues that make it difficult to carry on any kind of relationship. Divorce lawyers will tell you that 73% of third marriages end with divorce.
What probably saved Rush and the radio stations, was that Rush did not have to go home and spend a lot of time living in the same household with any of the ditto-heads, where they could really get to know him. All he had to do was be their companion for two or three hours a day, talk to them over the radio and feed them a lot of amusing baloney and mocking dismissiveness. He told them, “I will do all of your reading and tell you what I think of it.”
Ken: I won’t argue that Rush was a perfect human being. What most of Rush Limbaugh’s adversaries don’t understand was that when a caller opened with “Dittos, Rush,” it did not necessarily mean that her thinking was a carbon copy of the host’s. Rather, “dittos” was intended as a short-cut way of saying, “Rush, I love your show and listen as often as I can during my lunch hour. Thank you for taking my call.” That’s not to say that most of his callers didn’t share his conservative ideals of limited government, personal freedom, individual responsibility, and the trust in the legal system rooted in the US Constitution.
Another thing Rush said every program: “I am speaking to you with one-half my brain tied behind my back just to make it fair.” Many of the things he said were purely voiced just to cause leftish ears to smoke. Sometimes, he came pretty close to the edge of impropriety — like in the airing of Paul Shanklin political parodies. During the economic downturn at the end of George W. Bush’s era, Rush related that his elderly aunt was so poor she was subsisting on canned dog food. The stalwarts at CNN took the bait and harshly criticized Rush on-air for being so miserly. Of course, the story was a spoof.
But along with the humor, bombast, and bluster, he brought powerful up-to-the minute political analysis that, among other things, is said to have been a factor in creating the Gingrich Congress of 1995.
Joe: You are being far too kind. You neglected to quote in full what Rush said every program: “This is Rush Limbaugh, serving humanity simply by opening my mouth, destined for my own wing in the Museum of American Broadcasting, executing everything I do flawlessly with zero mistakes, doing this show with half my brain tied behind my back just to make it fair, because I have talent on loan from God.” With “talent on loan from God” he somehow picked up misogynist views, expressing his view that females are inferior and loathsome.
Here is Rush in his own words:
• A female Georgetown law student was called a “slut” and “prostitute” after she testified before a congressional committee on abortion.
• He referred to Chelsea Clinton, who was then 13, as “a White House dog.”
• Michelle Obama became “Moochelle” and most recently in 2020 Kamala Harris became “the hoe” and “the mattress.”
How much volcanic misogynistic vitriol from a closeted, self-loathing 300-pound male can one take? The psyche can be bombarded with only so much of these rantings before it begins to crumble and degenerate. The guy hated women and was always a strong opponent of women’s rights, privacy and progress. The sad part is that Rush taught the ditto-heads that if you act like him, you can get away with it, make a lot of money and always come out a winner, like being awarded the highest U.S. civilian honor, the Medal of Freedom from the president of the United States.
Let us end this piece with you having the final word. Tell us what his legacy will be. Pick one of these and then explain: A) He brought on a decline of civil discourse. B) He was the seed from which Donald Trump grew. C) He was the seed from which Fox News grew. D) He served humanity working alone 15 hours a week by opening his mouth. E) Other.
Ken: Objection, leading questions. But let me put it this way: At a time when the stentorian left leaning media, broadcast and print, is attempting to drown out all conservative voices, Limbaugh consistently drew more audience than has ever been previously recorded. And fortunately, no law forces anyone where to tune their radio — not as yet, anyway.
