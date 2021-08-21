Ken: Yogi wisdom in 1973, “It ain’t over till it’s over,” fits today’s COVID pandemic as well as it fits a Mets’ incredible comeback season. A few months ago, the loud voices were smug in forecasting a summer celebration of the elimination of the COVID scourge. We had an effective vaccine and government officials from Biden on down, including Governors Andy Cuomo and J.B.P. Teletubby, were taking bows. But, BAM, in a trice, we are seeing a new surge in cases from a viral mutant.
Not at all unpredictably, the delta variant dominates. More transmissible but apparently somewhat less virulent, delta has swept through the unvaxed population throughout the US. Fortunately, the delta strain is still checked by the current vaccine. What should our lawmakers do to bring things back under control? Do schools and employers have the legal power to mandate masks and distancing? Is it even at all clear that masks and distancing have had a positive effect so far?
Joe: Yes, the virus is surging. The U.S. has about 18 percent of the world’s new infections. The debate over “mandatory” wearing of masks to attend school continues. Illinois is one of 12 states to mandate it. So, let’s start this discussion with kids, namely the 12-and-under group for whom there is no current vaccine. They make up 20% of the nation’s new cases that involve both infections and deaths.
Dr. Kline, the physician-in-chief at Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, on ABC stated, “We are hospitalizing record numbers of children. Half of the children in our hospital today are under 2 years of age and most of the others are between 5 and 10.”
In discussing what they learned about masking after studying 1 million students, Kanecia Benjamin and Danny Benjamin (Duke University pediatric specialists) said this: “In schools that choose to open without mask mandates and with limited vaccine uptakes, increased COVID is likely. Until all students can get vaccinated, masks remain a well-researched solution for lowering the risk of getting COVID. Children should be in school, and we should embrace the measures that keep them safe.”
Any further thoughts on masks?
Ken: Illinois governor has mandated masks indoors in public places again regardless of vaccine status. Chicago Public Schools are going to open Aug. 30, and there are in place strict rules for protection from the virus. Masks are required full time while indoors for all students, teachers, and other workers. Teachers are required to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15, or else “stay home.” Routine COVID testing does not appear to be mandated at this point.
There will be a shot for children ages 2 to 12 available “soon.” Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have ongoing trials. All these rules are troublesome now after 18 months of often-draconian measures that seem to have got us back to where we were early last spring. We can hope that between the vaccinated and infection survivors, we as a population are close to that elusive herd immunity point where the pandemic fizzles out.
Let’s hope that the delta spike is indeed a spike. Because of the demonstrated tendency for mutation and difficulty controlling COVID in developing countries, some experts now are predicting that the virus will not ever disappear but remain endemic, perhaps showing up in pockets. There is talk of booster shots, and in the long term, perhaps yearly pokes like the seasonal flu shots.
Joe: The delta surge and education for students remind me a little of what is going on in Afghanistan. It’s a mess with no good outcome, at least not this next year. In a few southern states where wearing masks was not mandatory, a sizable number of elementary students came down with the delta variant (which is as contagious as chicken pox). So, now they are back to remote and virtual classrooms. In Illinois, since the governor has mandated masks, students wearing them should be a no-brainer.
Until a vaccine arrives for those 12 and under, and if masks can keep the students safe while reducing transmissions allowing them to attend school, I would think that would be a good thing. If the school district didn’t follow the governor’s mandate on masks and a student became seriously ill and died because of it, it would expose the district to a probable lawsuit and civil litigation. Who wants that?
Mandated vaccinations at several universities have already spawned litigation. Most notable for lawyers has been the Indiana University case where the U.S. Supreme Court refused to block the university’s vaccine mandate for students. Although the university made accommodations for students with religious and other objections, eight students foolishly sued claiming their constitutional rights to “bodily integrity, autonomy, and medical choice” were violated.
The lawyer who took it up claimed that the vaccine requirement put the students at risk, even though a 1905 Supreme Court decision ruled that states may require all members of the public to be vaccinated against smallpox or pay a fine. In the Indiana case, the Appeals Court stated: “People who do not want to be vaccinated may go elsewhere,” meaning another college or university. By the way, students who received an exemption at Indiana University were thereafter mandated to wear masks.
