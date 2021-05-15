Ken: “Fairness is overrated,” NBC News Anchor Lester Holt said on April 30.
The media that unsparingly vilified Donald Trump for four years seems to be tickled to death over President Joe’s accomplishments in the first 100 days. These include about 60 executive orders so far, 28 of which were signed on the afternoon on Inauguration Day. Most of them are orders to countermand President Trump’s legacy, including stopping the pipeline construction, stopping construction of a border wall, and stopping the deportation of illegal aliens.
Biden’s words during his campaign invited the world to the U.S. smorgasbord of social services and created chaos as a flood of immigrants responded after his election. All this from a man who was hardly an innovative policymaker during 50 years in high public office.
But all that so far is just the small bits. It’s the emerging plans for government spending that tops anything prior administrations ever could have imagined. Trillions for fighting climate change, trillions for infrastructure, trillions for stimulus. The result has to be enormous tax increases and enormous deficit. The left’s economic philosophy is that tax, borrow and spend is the way to U.S. economic health; Democrat Nancy Pelosi looks for a “multiplier effect” to raise GDP by $2.50 for each dollar of government spending. This so called “demand-side” policy is the opposite from Trump’s successful “supply-side” policy which involved smaller government, lower taxes, less regulation, and thus more jobs, more production, more prosperity.
Joe: Your lead paragraph reminds me of a criminal case I once defended where the prosecutors threw at the defendant a large disingenuous plate of allegations intertwined like spaghetti, instead of a single meatball. Biden has been in office about four months. He has issued executive orders but before any of the “emerging plans” you mention are approved, a congressional path must be navigated. Let us go through the proposals one by one.
Can you live with the plan for infrastructure spending, which I will define solely as improvements and work on 20,000 miles of roads, railways, 10,000 bridges, airports, public transit, etc.? I believe Biden described this as the “build back better plan.” In terms of costs this amounts to something under $1 trillion.
Ken: My gosh! Isn’t it against the rules to throw food in court? Wasn’t your client embarrassed, sitting there all covered with marinara?
Anyhow, the infrastructure bill, set at $2 trillion, is about one-third roads, bridges, etc., that I see as infrastructure. But the $200 billion for electric car subsides and $400 billion to Medicaid … The point about the big-spending bills being proposed is not that infrastructure doesn’t need maintaining, but rather should there be a reasonable limit on federal debt. Is it possible for the Fed to manipulate the economy indefinitely to hold interest rates at zero and inflation in check?
This new debt will be applied to an economy still struggling to come back to “normal.” Will the proposed large individual and corporate tax hikes hinder the recovery as well? Add to that the effects of the new minimum wage and hundreds of thousands of unskilled immigrants. Since our present government is totally controlled by the tax-and-spend outfit, it looks like we’ll soon have the answers. One might begin to think that trying to do everything all at once might be Biden biting off more pasta that he can chew, consequently wrecking the economy.
Joe: Yes, Congress needs to pass a borrowing limit and put a reasonable cap on federal debt. When the King of Debt (a guy with four bankruptcies under his belt) took over the presidency, our national debt was $19.9 trillion. By late 2020, the “borrow-and-spend” outfit (not the “tax and spend”) in control of government had raised the national debt to a record $26.9 trillion, an increase of 36% in four years, constituting one of the worst records in presidential history. The military and domestic programs from 2017 to 2020, coupled with the huge drop in federal revenue as a result of the $1.5 trillion tax cut all contributed to this debt debacle. During those four years, nary a peep or hue and cry of serious concern was heard about the debt issue and doing something about it.
Is it better or worse for the government in control to be a “borrow and spend” outfit or a “tax and spend” outfit? Are they equally bad? Readers can decide. Meanwhile, in 2021, along comes the new guy, who is forced to deal with the debt issue he inherited from the previous administration. His “build back better” transportation infrastructure bill constitutes $621 billion. (See a WAPO article by Rachel Siegel 3-31-21). If he intends to get at least this done, funding must come by tax increases and spending cuts versus adding to the national debt.
Since the state of America’s infrastructure is mediocre and deteriorating, don’t you feel that Biden’s “build back better” plan is convincing and needed? Does it warrant a tax increase of some kind or is it your suggestion that he do nothing?
Ken: Spending cuts?? Again, I agree with the need for infrastructure maintenance. But the current administration has floated budget-busting bills amounting to multiple trillions of dollars that include beau coup additional items: stimulus, climate, transfer payments, healthcare, crony projects. At this moment, Biden is taking heat for weak job growth. Part of the problem appears to be augmented unemployment benefits create a disincentive to go back to work. Some nits to pick: Trump was blindsided by the pandemic early in 2020. That blew up his booming economy and rock bottom unemployment. If it hadn’t been for a year of chaos, death, disease and social unrest, he probably would still be president.
As for U.S. revenue, I looked that up and found these figures, 2016 being Obama’s last year: $3.71 trillion in FY 2020; $3.46 trillion in FY 2018; and $3.27 trillion in FY 2016.
If much of what Biden is asking for is allotted, after across-the-board tax hikes, no one will be able to afford spaghetti and meatballs but rather have to eat meatless mac and cheese and vegan noodle soup.
Joe: COVID has reminded me that when the chips are down, government matters. We are all attached, co-dependent and integrated on things we really value. Whether it is police and fire protection, crumbling roads, battered school buildings, education for students, or getting hit with a pandemic, acting collectively is necessary. Lack of government and poor decision making contributed to 550,000 virus deaths. Lack of government causes infrastructure to not be properly maintained and crumble. By increasing taxes or slicing money from the military (the elephant in the room), Biden should be able to get his transportation infrastructure plan passed even with a 50-50 Senate. The showdown over taxes for the rest of his plans is coming.
Ken: There is a lot more to say about the Biden handling of COVID. Let’s visit that topic next time.
