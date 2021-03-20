Ken: One of the key pieces of the Biden/Harris campaign platform was covering tuition for higher education for all students. As it stands now, colleges and universities are setting tuition sky high and awarding generous assistance based largely on need. Nevertheless, at institutions like my alma mater, a small private college, the average student graduates $25,000 to $30,000 in debt. Covering that would cost the government around $1.6 trillion nationally.
And there is nothing in that that would serve to hold down tuition and fees. Why not institute a program modeled after Medicare? Medical providers are reimbursed on a fee-for-service basis, submitting itemized service codes. Medicare then uses a fixed fee schedule paying 80% of the determined amount directly to the doctor. Medicare prohibits doctors from balance billing the patient for any amount greater than 20% of the scheduled fee.
This system — if applied to higher education, could be called “Educare” — would force institutions toward lean operations while at the same time students would have an incentive, or skin in the game, so to speak. The same rules would apply equally to every school accepting federal money. For example, a college might submit to Educare an itemized bill for a student taking two three-days-a-week humanities classes, one taught by full professor and one by Ph.D. lecturer and one twice-weekly science class with lab involving a professor and a teaching assistant. There would be similar billing for room and board as provided. Educare would total up using a detailed fee schedule and send the payment to the school. Just a thought.
Joe: Are you suggesting that we finance college education with taxpayer money? Not 100%, but something modeled after Medicare? If so, let us do some rough math. In 2019 there were approximately 20 million students enrolled at U.S. colleges. Let us use $20,000 as the average annual cost of tuition and fees. Educare would pay 80% of that. Thus, the annual federal government cost would amount to $320 billion. Do these figures coincide with your proposal?
Ken: I’m surprised that you have issue with the cost. The twin central planks in the Biden, Harris, and Bernie platform are free health care and free college. The crowd in D.C. working the levers of government doesn’t seem to worry about what things will cost. Bogged down with COVID, they just haven’t got around to taxes yet, and there is no limit in view to federal borrowing. Keeping the free college promise to current and future collegians is the price of their political allegiance forever to the Democrat Party.
Because the FICA tax model won’t fit, look for a highly progressive tax increase on the citizenry. Acting before the 2022 election, I would expect the Democrats in Congress to put forward some sort of college-subsidy proposal, if not this one. There are plenty of details to work out.
Joe: After you tossed me your opening proposal for financing education, which is far more liberal than what Biden and even Bernie in some respects have proposed, I asked myself what is going on here? Is it the locked-down stress of confinement? The pandemic has motivated many people to consider the fragility of life and the urge to do what they can to help young people succeed in the future, but I did not expect conservatives to be willing to go this far.
Biden’s proposal calls for free tuition for a two-year community college and tuition free for all students at public colleges and universities, so long as their family incomes are below $125,000. It does not provide for free tuition at private colleges and universities like your alma mater, where the average tuition is $37,650. The average tuition at a “public” university is $10,560. With Biden’s proposal or even your proposal, the financing of tuition does not cover fees, books, or room and board. Thus, students will still need a lot of money to attend college.
Biden has just come out with his $1.9 trillion stimulus package. I cannot imagine anything happening soon with education even close to what you propose or what Biden wants, can you? Biden has made clear that the next priority is fixing America’s infrastructure.
Ken: You might be right. If so, there are going to be some disappointed young voters out there. I don’t think that the party in power can afford to ignore the students and must act before the election which might end up with a divided Congress again and then for sure there wouldn’t be any conservative support. Limiting federal tuition support to already heavily subsidized community colleges wouldn’t satisfy many students. From what I’ve been told, the sticker price of tuition and fees at that “alma mater” is now around $60,000.
It could be that after scholarships and grants that the mean cost might be around $40,000. The published going rate for Illinois residents at the University of Illinois? “The tuition charge is $29,178 while room and board is $11,480, books and supplies are $1,200 and other fees come in at $3,086. All price data is sourced from the 2019/2020 U.S. Department of Education National Center for Education Statistics survey.” The U o fI total is around $40,000.
Joe: Can this country afford Biden’s educational proposal discussed above? Today I read an article in the New York Times discussing the F-35 fighter jet that has become a “rathole” draining money, according to one congressman. Now there are questions about whether it should or could be scrapped. It is a plane that has been under development for some time. The cost over its life span — for just one aircraft — is $1 billion. Plus, it costs $36,000 per hour to fly. Meanwhile, you and I are here discussing the pros and cons of helping students in need with their college tuition. Reallocation of government spending is long overdue.
Ken: I guess we will just have to wait and see how the Democrat agenda plays out. I don’t want to call it the Biden agenda because Old Joe has about as much to do with party strategy as the Aflac duck or the Geico gecko have to do with their company operations. The Democrats in Washington could sure use more deficit hawks like yourself.
