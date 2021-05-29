Ken: As the COVID-19 era is slowly dissipating, what is the science? What did we learn? What questions remain? In the early days of 2020, we heard there was a new virus with serious infectiousness loose in China. This was a novel virus, unknown previously. Our scientists basically started with a blank book and have learned from observing how the world population dealt with an aggressive agent of disease, and our politicians co-opted everything about the virus to their advantage.
We learned the general nature quickly; the germ attacked the respiratory system, readily spread from person to person, and was at its most severe in older humans and those with comorbidities: hypertension, diabetes, obesity, immune compromise, etc. Over the first few weeks, the number of COVID patients surged and various treatment plans and prevention strategies were initiated.
Scientists in Montana looked for already approved antivirals that might be effective against the scourge. There were reports from China that hydroxychloroquine showed promise. The US NIH immediately recommended masks and distancing. Surfaces in public places were treated with antiseptic sprays and wipes. Millions of people were tested for the virus and tracing and quarantine measures were implemented. As the number of critical patients soared, the scientists recommended stay-at-home measures to block transmission of the virus, explaining that we must “flatten the curve” in order to prevent overwhelming critical care facilities. The lockdowns were successful in stemming the surge but led to adverse consequences on the U.S. economy.
One thing that most scientists agreed on was the need for a vaccine in order to reach a state of herd immunity which would cause the virus to fizzle out. Now, after almost a year and a half, there have been more than 500,000 deaths related to COVID. So, what worked and what didn’t? What questions are still unanswered?
Joe: I do not have all the answers. But I will throw out some observations.
1. With plagues and even the 1918 Spanish flu, measures that were taken then to combat it proved futile. There was no effective vaccine. At least with this pandemic, vaccines were produced, and the virus became manageable in the U.S. although bad political decisions contributed to 550,000 deaths and a lot of suffering.
2. If ever something like this happens again and a stay-at-home order or lockdown is ordered, somebody owes the public an analysis of harm caused by the lockdown, and that the lockdown outweighs the benefits of keeping everything open. An interesting book by Yuval Harari — “21 lessons for the 21st Century” — discusses this. She states that we should be asking, “How many people will experience depression if we do impose a lockdown? How many people will suffer from bad nutrition? How many will miss school or lose their job? How many will be battered or murdered by their spouses?”
3. Finally, with COVID in the U.S., economically the women were hit the hardest. We had remote learning with school-age kids and the need to monitor them. We had child-care operators who had to close due to health-care demands. The burden then fell on parents to care for kids, mostly the women, forcing them out of jobs. According to a report from the Census Bureau, 65% of women with preschool and school-aged children work. Ten million moms were out of the workforce at the beginning of 2021, an increase of 1.4 million from 2020. So, is caring for children as crucial to the economy as any road or electric grid? Biden thinks it is. It is part of his $2 trillion proposal. Readers can decide if they agree.
Ken: Every one of your observations depends on one thing — data. When the first cases in the U.S. appeared in January 2020, we knew nothing about what to expect. Dr. Fauci of the NIH was reassuring, but info from China also proved to be unreliable. Trump blocked flights from China — a non-political decision — but received political criticism from Biden calling the measure “racist.” By the time the number of cases ramped up and a national lockdown was declared in March, we knew we were dealing with a potentially deadly respiratory virus that could also have only minimal symptoms; the severity and mortality was strongly linked to age and the presence of comorbidities. Infection of children was uncommon and generally mild. Spread was through personal contact involving airborne small droplets and aerosols.
One obvious tactic early on, taking extreme measures to isolate the oldest and sickest in nursing homes, was not universally followed. Active COVID infections and deaths peaked in January 2021 and by then improved treatment protocols were implemented, masks and distancing mandates were enforced, and vaccinations had begun. We learned a lot about the bug so far. But realistically, it is going to take some time before we collect and analyze the data, particularly about how the various prevention measures have affected school children’s learning and other indirect consequences.
Breaking widely reported news last weekend. In the fall of 2019 prior to the outbreak, a researcher at the Wuhan virus lab was hospitalized for severe respiratory symptoms. Thus, she is more likely to be Patient Zero — and the lab as the source — for the COVID-19 pandemic than an unknown bat-eating patron of the wet market.
Joe: Sounds like you want a National Commission to sort through what went wrong and how to fix it. Biden is being pushed to create one to find answers and address failures. Sixty percent of adults have been vaccinated with at least one shot. Biden’s goal to have 70% vaccinated by July 4 will probably be reached. Although the virus is not going to be thoroughly squelched, at least it should not be a public health hazard disrupting society. So why don’t we be optimistic and focus on the good of what has been a bummer of a year?
There have been unexpected benefits of the lockdown and COVID. There have been greater family connections. More dogs have been rescued. Much more money has flowed into the Humane Society, The Salvation Army and other nonprofits. There has been more time with loved ones, more time to read, and take walks. Solitude has even given people a chance to think about what being means. Value can come about staying cloistered in your house. As noted in the Financial Times, COVID lessons can even be learned from a monk’s cloistered cell.
That article reminded me of a young college graduate I met before the pandemic who billed himself as a poet and writer. Here I will call him Jacob. Under a lot of stress, “to calm himself” Jacob studied abroad in India, learning mantra yoga and meditating in a monk-like cell, withdrawing to solitude. He said his friends thought that when he returned to the USA, he would be a basket case. Instead, when he arrived home, they found him to be happy, cheerful and peaceful, ready emotionally to get on with life.
I have no idea what Jacob is now doing. He may be a yoga instructor, somewhere healing the sick, or standing on the corner in a large city chanting the Hare Krishna Mantra. Jacob’s favorite chant was the OM. Here it is in words, which you can teach to that bird in your kitchen. O-o-m-m-m, Oo-m-m-m-m-m… When you wake up in the morning and you hear bird, chanting the OM, you will know all is well. It will make you calm and relaxed.
