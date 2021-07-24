Joe: Ken, several weeks ago you wrote a column on Trump, who has been facing legal peril on multiple fronts. Since then a 24-page indictment has arisen by the Manhattan district attorney’s office, which details criminal charges against Donald J. Trump’s family business as well as its chief financial officer, Allen H. Weisselberg.
I have a question for you. The indictment, which can be read online, charges the Trump organization and Weisselberg with a 15-year scheme evading taxes with perks and bonuses kept off the books. That includes such things as two Mercedes car leases, his grandchildren’s school tuition and rent for a luxury apartment. Weisselberg allegedly received $1.76 million in indirect and hidden compensation, allowing him to evade hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes.
Many conservative writers, including some at The Wall Street Journal, are saying “hey, so what?” They view “criminal” prosecution under such circumstances to be wrong and harsh. Bret Stephens, a conservative — who previously worked at the WSJ but now writes for New York Times — recently said this: “I’m a little dubious about the prosecution. After all this investigation, this is the worst they can come up with? …. It seems like the sort of sneaky and unethical corporate self-dealing that usually results in heavy civil penalties but not criminal charges.”
Do you agree? If the allegations were proven, the remedy should be to pay some civil penalties but let the chief financial officer walk?
Ken: I agree with those conservative writers along with Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz (an old-school liberal Democrat) on this one. A city district attorney indicts on tax evasion charges after the IRS has passed on the filings? Dershowitz predicts the overtly political case will get dismissed. In an interview on Fox, Dershowitz belittled the criminal charge for 15 years of unpaid tax on $1.76 million against a corporation managing billions. Disputed are perks posted as business expenses rather than as compensation.
According to Dershowitz, this should be settled in a sit-down negotiation between the government and Trump Corp. What this issue demonstrates again is the unrestricted power of government prosecutors using the grand jury system that has come up many times in our columns. And once more, criminal charges are filed against a close associate aiming to squeeze him enough to rat out on the big boss. Even the leftish media has chosen not to push this one too hard; this time we don’t hear about the “walls closing in” and “drip, drip, drip.” At this point, Trump probably is saying that famous movie line from Rocky II — “Is that all ya got?”
Joe: Well, “Is that all ya got?” Alan Dershowitz is a legal advisor for Rudy Giuliani, as well as a close confidant of Trump. His belittling views of the criminal charges in this case are to be expected. When he handled the appeal for Leona Helmsley who was convicted and sentenced to four years for cheating the government out of taxes, he did not even argue that her sentence was wrong. Helmsley’s crime and the crime expressed in this indictment is the sort of crime that super-rich people feel they can get away with. Let’s forget Dershowitz. He adds nothing to this discussion.
What is astounding is that many people in this country actually believe that prosecuting a wealthy accountant and CFO of a large corporate business criminally for non-payment of taxes over 15 years on $1.76 million of compensation is harsh and wrong. No big deal. That kind of thinking highlights the difference between big money and everyone else. The amount of that kind of fraud is more than most people earn in a lifetime. People have gone off to jail for smoking a joint or shoplifting at a clothing store. Any further thoughts on this?
Ken: I still believe that the amount in question is a trifle when looking at the big picture. If an average American full-time worker makes $50,000 per year for 30 years, he hits $1.5 million. The DA received over 1 million pages of documents as a result of his subpoena, and I would think it likely that the cost of the investigation so far exceeds the amount of tax owed. Remember, that $1.75 million as personal income would result in about $600,000 tax liability. The cost of criminal prosecution of the case, if it comes to trial, will easily top the cost of the investigation.
Sadly, this is another purely political action that in the end could largely hinge on the politics of the sitting judge. As far as Dershowitz politics, if an attorney represents a murderer, it doesn’t mean the lawyer is one; if he represents a Republican, it doesn’t make him one either. Dershowitz said he is concerned about the law and justice, not politics.
Speaking of Rudy Giuliani, he also is under the scrutiny of a politically motivated investigation concerning his dealings in Ukraine while representing Trump. I hope Giuliani is able to quote TV character Gibbs of NCIS when he said, “Is that all ya got?” Meanwhile, the Biden family gives the appearance of impropriety as they seem to be peddling influence worldwide. Are you in the market for a Hunter original?
Joe: You say that “the amount in question is a trifle when looking at the big picture” and the cost of prosecution. Let’s look at the “big picture” of criminal prosecutions in the USA. In Kankakee County, for example, prosecutors are paid by the county. The county also in many instances pays for the “defense.” Not that long ago (I don’t know what it is today), about 75% of all criminal cases ended up in the public defender’s office. Why? Because almost all defendants are indigent and have insufficient money to pay for their defense.
As to governmental costs, to make matters worse, if there is an insanity defense, a petition by the PD has to be filed with the court for money to hire an expert. All of these costs and salaries are footed by taxpayers and the county. My point is so now a white-collar criminal case involving a guy (making over $800,000 a year with perks) in New York comes along, and you are upset that the prosecution has to pump out a lot of dough to bring him to trial for alleged tax fraud? Across the USA with criminal cases, that is what happens.
Fortunately, the government does not have to pay for Weisselberg’s defense. You then say sadly “this is another purely political action,” suggesting that the case could end “largely on the politics of the sitting judge.” That escapes me. This column must end due to word count. If you wish, we can discuss these issues more in the next column.
