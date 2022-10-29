Joe: There is a lot of news out there, probably because mid-term elections are upon us. Everyone has a lot of concerns that include inflation, food prices and health care. The three major issues Republicans appear to be focused on is inflation, the border and crime.
In all the years I have been lawyering, however, I have never seen anyone with more woes (legal) than Trump. It’s enough to make anyone’s mental state deteriorate. I mention this again only because this past week another pending lawsuit popped up, an alleged rape in a dressing room of Bergdorf Goodman in New York after a chance encounter in the store in the mid-1990s by Trump with E. Jean Carroll, a writer and journalist.
Trump has accused Carroll of lying, saying she was motivated by money and invented the claim. This has led to a suit for defamation. As evidence plaintiff’s lawyers will be seeking testing of a DNA sample from Trump, which they will then compare to a stain containing male DNA on a dress that Carroll has apparently saved for 30 years from the day of the alleged attack. Only two words, a Yiddish phrase, can describe this case. “Oy” and “Vey.” Help me. Why is this man still hanging around as the leading Republican midterm election spokesperson and on track for a 2024 presidential run with the Republicans? Is there an explanation for this?
Ken: You are aware Trump is not anywhere on the midterm ballot? Think about how the chain of evidence will link this dress to that situation in the department store 30 years ago. Another move ala Christine Blasely Ford with a tinge of Monica Lewinsky.
Joe: All good points. Yet, why would a woman keep a stained dress for 30 years? Something happened in the dressing room. It doesn’t matter. By not being truthful, perhaps raising a defense of “consent,” Trump has again shot himself in the foot saying the whole story is bogus and contrived. OK. Let’s move on and forget Trump’s woes. What is it about the midterm elections that dooms the Democrats?
Ken: The open border, inflation, crime — add to that the price of fuel, the war for Ukraine, the woke issues, the parent-teacher conflicts, our weakened military viz a viz, a looming conflict with China, the stock market swoon --there is something for everybody except the most resolute progressives. If the midterms go as they are polling now, we will have a seismic change of government. Plus, a lot of Trump’s legal troubles will go away.
Obama was still exceedingly popular and not in the kind of trouble Biden is in now, and he got “shellacked” at midterm. If the dominant party in Congress changes, Biden will lose his shield that is protecting him from issues derived from Hunter’s laptop from hell. Is Kamala Harris ready to assume the top dog role after Joe is impeached? She already appears to be in over her depth as a do-nothing VP.
One minute of watching a Biden oration makes one wonder who is really running the show — we can see that it isn’t Joe or Kamala. Trump has still got charisma and as president he kept his MAGA promises, but he is a lightning rod for attracting liberal lawyers’ litigation. Trump pulled 65 million votes in his losing re-election run, more votes than any previous GOP candidate, ever.
But Trump is not the only 2024 possibility in the Republican Party; there are a number of state governors who show potential for candidacy. Ron DeSantis, of Florida, tops the list right now. He has shown that he won’t be bullied by woke executives of California mega-corporations. Let’s see: The news-making Democrat governors are Newsom, Pritzker and Hochul. Together, their states saw a net outmigration in 2021 of 1 million people.
Joe: Is there a doctor in the house? You make it sound like the Democrats are goners. Only one thing can save them. Are you ready for this? Woody Allen said it best. “Showing up is 80 percent of life.” People will have to show up and vote in these mid-term elections. Unfortunately, in recent decades only 40% of eligible voters vote during midterm elections. Voter turnout is highest among the elderly, with the lowest among those 18 to 24. We will have to wait and see what happens this year.
Ken: That Woody is so funny. But according to the polls, there are a lot of voters who voted Democrat in 2020 who are dissatisfied with Biden & Co. performance. Look for plenty of them to not show up. Meanwhile, every conservative media outlet is whipping up the friendly citizenry, moderates and conservatives, saying this is the most important midterm election ever. EVER.
President Biden could be dubbed King Sadim (that’s Midas backwards) who turns everything he touches to poop. When I asked my wife, usually a Democrat voter, what Joe has done that she approves of, after a moment’s thought, she said, “He got us out of Afghanistan.” Really? Just like Gerald Ford got us out of Vietnam.
Biden opened the door to the Taliban to retake the country where we had invested billions of dollars and much blood over 10 years. We left the country in chaos, abandoning thousands of Afghani collaborators while providing the enemy with billions of dollars’ worth of war materials, gratis.
Moreover, when Biden issued the order to turn tail and rabbit, the war was an inactive standoff between a garrison of U.S. soldiers and the Taliban hiding in Afghanistan’s eastern mountains. So, we chalk up another failed military adventure to the futile effort to police the planet. And now we have potential wars with Russia in Ukraine and China over Taiwan.
Joe: Somehow, I knew Afghanistan would show up. For many years I had trouble finding the country on a map. Your wife was right. Biden got us out of that 11-year billions-of-dollars war. The withdrawal was botched by the military.
Looking at how things stand at the midterms with the Democratic Party, it might be best to fall back on lines from WB Yeats.
Turning and turning in the widening gyre / The falcon cannot hear the falconer; / Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;/ Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world;/ The blood-dimmed tide is loosed and everywhere/ The ceremony of innocence is drowned;/ The best lack all conviction, while the worst / Are full of passionate intensity.
If the worst were to happen to Democrats, the title of Yeats’ poem a second coming should occur thereafter. It always happens at midterms for the party in power.
Everyone needs to vote on Nov. 8.
Dr. Ken Johnston has been an ENT surgeon in Kankakee since 1976. He has been on several community boards and has been involved with clubs and organizations. He has lived in Bourbonnais since 1981. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at Ken_Johnston@comcast.net.
