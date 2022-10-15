Ken: You are out walking your dog in the park one pleasant evening and you cross paths with a stray cat. Fido lunges and you lose your grip on the leash. There is a short chase, and the cat climbs up a tree; Fido barks and jumps but can’t reach the hissing feline. What do you do? Right. You grab the leash and you and dog get along down the road.

If the situation is not a cat and a dog but a power obsessed dictator and the man in the White House, what should our Commander in Chief do when Russian strongman Putin looks like he is cornered, up a tree and hissing threats about nuclear war. Empty threats? We should never have gotten involved with Russia-Ukraine other than as a deal broker. We are only involved for $40 billion --s o far.

But we know from experience that the pit is bottomless. Our media tells us that Putin is retreating, but everything in today’s news, no matter what the source, is tainted by politics. In my opinion the very worst idea is to give Ukraine an emergency ticket to NATO membership with the promise of fully-engaged military support. Now is the time to arrange a bargain before there are more dead soldiers and destroyed city.

Dr. Ken Johnston has been an ENT surgeon in Kankakee since 1976. He has been on several community boards and has been involved with clubs and organizations. He has lived in Bourbonnais since 1981. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at Ken_Johnston@comcast.net.

Joe Yurgine is a practicing attorney. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at joeyurgine@yahoo.com.

