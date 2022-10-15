...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 4 AM CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Ken: You are out walking your dog in the park one pleasant evening and you cross paths with a stray cat. Fido lunges and you lose your grip on the leash. There is a short chase, and the cat climbs up a tree; Fido barks and jumps but can’t reach the hissing feline. What do you do? Right. You grab the leash and you and dog get along down the road.
If the situation is not a cat and a dog but a power obsessed dictator and the man in the White House, what should our Commander in Chief do when Russian strongman Putin looks like he is cornered, up a tree and hissing threats about nuclear war. Empty threats? We should never have gotten involved with Russia-Ukraine other than as a deal broker. We are only involved for $40 billion --s o far.
But we know from experience that the pit is bottomless. Our media tells us that Putin is retreating, but everything in today’s news, no matter what the source, is tainted by politics. In my opinion the very worst idea is to give Ukraine an emergency ticket to NATO membership with the promise of fully-engaged military support. Now is the time to arrange a bargain before there are more dead soldiers and destroyed city.
Joe: I enjoyed your cat story, but if your cat is supposed to epitomize Putin, it suffers from a reality check. Putin is not “cornered.” He invaded a country that was no threat to Russia, and they can withdraw and end the war at any time. For Russia this invasion will go down as the most fateful error in military history. I cannot think of anything comparable or even close.
The Senate passed the $40 billion military package to help Ukraine by an 86-11 vote. U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell said, “Anyone concerned about the cost of supporting a Ukraine victory should consider the much larger cost should Ukraine lose.” From this comment it would appear financial and military help for Ukraine will continue.
What type of “bargain” are you proposing to end the conflict?
Ken: Rare is the analogy that can be examined to a standard of literal truth; Putin may not be hissing from a tree limb, but the noises he is making should nonetheless be a serious warning to our leaders. This hand has been misplayed from the start by a weak U.S. President who not long ago made a fool of himself in Afghanistan while the world watched. Just because the Washington politicians voted to jump in another international adventure doesn’t mean that they made the right call when the situation is examined in hindsight — remember Vietnam? Iraq? “Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” (Winston Churchill).
The obvious deal is for Russia to take its slice of eastern Ukraine and stand down. The leverage we still have is that without our high level of support, Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Ukraine is helpless. Ukraine to Russia is like Cuba was to U.S. in 1962; It is in the Russian orbit. Obama allowed Putin to annex Crimea in 2014, and I haven’t noticed that we bear a heavy cost as a result. What worst case costs can you foresee from a Ukraine-Russia deal other than Hunter losing his graft from Burisma?
Joe: If Hunter did something criminal, he should be prosecuted. With Russia, what is incredible is that one man in the world can cause so much destruction killing thousands of men, women and children, leveling entire cities leaving millions torn from their homes. Putin has been a tsar in everything but name. How do you negotiate with a brutal tyrant such as this whose only goal is to remain in power, perpetuating the dictatorship?
Fortunately, the U.S. is working with a great many allies in which the alliances enhance the likelihood of a successful outcome. Things are not going well for Putin presently in so many ways. Frankly, I look for him internally to be removed, through assassination, subversion or military force.
Ken: The laptop from hell is extremely incriminating; Hunter is a crook, and it appears that so is his old man. And clearly, Vlad Putin’s assessment of that old man is as a weak president who is losing his grip on a starkly divided citizenry. Our president has created an addled foreign policy. Since seizing power in Russia in 2000, Putin has shown that he has a deep desire to reconstitute the USSR. He has annexed territories in Georgia, Moldova and taken the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine, while conducting aggressive covert operations in the Balkans. Why the escalation now?
My opinion: The political turmoil in America coupled with a weakened military now has emboldened Putin to mount the all-out assault on Ukraine, and likewise China may well make a move soon to swallow Taiwan. Moscow in 2022 is behaving like Berlin in 1938. All the while, Biden is attacking the MAGA Republicans as our country’s most dangerous enemy. Would it not be a good time to make a deal while the Ukraine military cause seems to be on the ascendancy. Nothing about Ukraine is worth our getting into another endless and costly war a hemisphere away — with the possible deployment of nuclear weapons.
The latest development-complication is the explosion of a bomb that damaged the Kerch Strait bridge that links Russia to Crimea. The bridge is one of the main supply lines for Russian military materiel supporting operations in Ukraine. Putin, proving his resolve, has retaliated with a new wave of missile and bomb attacks on Ukraine cities. Before we are in it any deeper, it’s time to put maximum pressure on both sides promoting a cease-fire and negotiations. Remember the Pete Seeger tune?
Dr. Ken Johnston has been an ENT surgeon in Kankakee since 1976. He has been on several community boards and has been involved with clubs and organizations. He has lived in Bourbonnais since 1981. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at Ken_Johnston@comcast.net.
