Joe Yurgine and Ken Johnston

Joe: Violence and threats against health care workers in hospitals and medical facilities is rising. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, health care and social service employees are experiencing the highest rate of workplace injuries. They are five times as likely to suffer a workplace violence injury than workers overall. This is not good.

There can be verbal abuse, threats, physical attacks and even homicides. No wonder there is a shortage of nurses. What was your experience with violence working as a Doc in the ER in Cook County Hospital?

Ken: I must admit in 30 years of practice and four years of residency, I can’t think of any time that I was personally attacked or threatened. Once, within a few weeks of my opening the office on Wall Street, I was wakened at an early hour by a call from the police asking that I let them into my office because someone had called in a bomb threat. No bomb was found; no caller identified. My stint at County was four months at a medical ward — no ER.

Dr. Ken Johnston has been an ENT surgeon in Kankakee since 1976. He has been on several community boards and has been involved with clubs and organizations. He has lived in Bourbonnais since 1981. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at Ken_Johnston@comcast.net.

Joe Yurgine is a practicing attorney. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at joeyurgine@yahoo.com.

