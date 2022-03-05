Ken: (2/20/22) The Ukraine pot is at a full rolling boil. Something has to happen and soon. The Russian army is stationed at the Ukraine border and appears ready for a full-scale invasion. Putin, the evil dictator, just has to say “go.”
But the righteous American president is standing in the way saying, “You’ll be sorry, Vladimir.” Will the standoff end in an invasion and military occupation, like when Hitler took over Poland in 1938? Or will Biden and company work diplomatic magic and cause the Russian to pack up and go home?
Joe: (2/21/22) Home for Putin is a huge, 191,000 square-foot, luxurious, $1.35 billion mortgage-free palace on the Black Sea. It was built skimming profits from the drilling of oil, to live comfortably like fellow Russian miscreants, who then freeze their dirty money in Western banks. If you can find him, Putin occasionally works alone remotely out of his house.
Inasmuch as the U.S. intelligence community says with high confidence that Putin has ordered military units to proceed with an attack on Ukraine, why not impose sanctions immediately?
Ken: (2/25/22) Home for the Obamas is a luxurious oceanfront spread on Martha’s Vineyard. So what? But that is a good intro for my thoughts about an alternative way the Ukraine affair might go down — without a war, full-scale invasion or military occupation.
Putin mobilized the Russian army on the border of Ukraine — confident that neither NATO nor the U.S. has any appetite for a war — to exert pressure toward creating some sort of deal or pact with the Ukrainian government. That was before the invasion started. Yesterday, Russia began the invasion of Ukraine, using artillery, airpower, tanks, the works.
The first move was to destroy the Ukraine Air Force. This is Putin spitting in Biden’s eye in defiance. The report on TV news is that one most important event that emboldened Putin was Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal fiasco. We all knew an invasion might be coming, but we were all surprised at the suddenness and scale. This is war in Europe.
Joe: (2/26/22) We are now gripped in a full Russian invasion. Ukraine has been an independent nation since 1991 with 44 million citizens who are innocent victims of Russia’s aggression.
Millions of families are being uprooted and displaced, bringing in a refugee crisis. Trillions of dollars of property, business and infrastructure damage are occurring. Its economy is being destroyed.
You say that one most important motivating event for Putin’s doing all of this is Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal fiasco. Add to it the most important event which is the segment of the Republican Party that is supporting Putin’s move. Witness the crowd in Orlando at the American First Political Action Conference (AFPAC), yelling “Putin, Putin, Putin.”
It was attended by Republican members of Congress (Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona). Then you have Trump’s comment that Putin’s movement in Ukraine was the mark of a “genius.” This rhetoric gets back to Putin and his underlings. It is all very sad and disgusting at a time when we should be united to do what we can to stop the suffering being inflicted on families, women and children.
The invasion by Russia is an irrational and outrageous attack, led by a 5 foot, 6 inch Stalinist lost in imperial fantasies and who reportedly suffers from cancer and Parkinson’s disease. Has his mind been hijacked by medications? His dementia and psychotic symptoms are evidenced to some degree by his monomania convening his advisers in a large Kremlin room alone at the end of an expansive table, while his underlings are at the other end 50 feet away shouting advice.
One can argue that personal stuff like this should be left out of political commentary, except that it is incredible that one man in the world, perhaps driven by personal insecurity and health issues, can destroy an independent country and cause so much havoc.
Ken: (2/27/22) I was unable to find any kind of poll results demonstrating American support for Putin ... Democrat or Republican/Progressive or Conservative. In this land of free speech, however, an insignificant gang of kooks like AFPAC is able to gather and make noise while our leftish media is happy to cover the event in such a way calculated to embarrass conservatives.
The talkers at Fox News and other conservative media are unanimous in condemning the Russian invasion. Trump gave a long, televised interview with Hannity on Friday denouncing Putin and Russia. The issue for Republicans is that the American CIC Biden essentially green-lighted the Russian aggression when he withdrew Saigon-style from Afghanistan with his tail between his legs.
That was the signal to the Russian strongman that there would be no direct military confrontation with the US and NATO over Ukraine. The primary aim of American foreign policy should be to prevent wars of territorial expansion, not to react after the fact. Trump was able to establish a deterrent by building the military and showing a degree of unpredictability.
Floundering Biden, through progressive policy decisions and cutting funding, has weakened the US forces. Judging from my USPS mail, half of the Navy Seals have retired and are running for office as conservatives and looking for campaign contributors. And now, Calamity Joe has set the stage for China to usurp Taiwan.
Joe: (2/27/22) I can see that recriminations, critiques and post-mortems on how our government has approached and handled the matter have already started. When the Ukraine war ends, there should be enough blame to fall on everyone as to what we should or could have done. Can we save that for another day?
Ukrainian women are carrying babies and children are toting their dogs on foot traipsing west to escape the war zone. Other kids are sitting in bomb shelters in Ukraine. Ending this war, protecting civilians, helping over 500,000 refugees, and humanitarian assistance should be our top priority.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.