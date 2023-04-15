Joe Yurgine and Ken Johnston

Ken: We are hearing a lot about ham sandwiches since Trump’s formal accusation was announced. Imagine: There once was a fellow named Al who became obsessed with a desire to go on an African safari and shoot an elephant. He had a decent job and saved his money to that end. He researched where he might be allowed to fulfill his dream and found that he would have to come through with a lot of cash to grease a lot of palms, but he found a shady safari guide and made arrangements.

He bought a custom-made elephant gun and the other gear he would need. When Al got to East Africa, he was taken by Land Rover to a deserted area of the savanna and without much searching the guide drove to within sight of a small herd of a half-dozen of the pachyderms, including a huge tusker and one baby. The big bull left the herd and took a warning stance about 75 yards from the hunter who without hesitation shot and killed the beast. When he got home, Al had a few friends over to celebrate. “I got my elephant; my dream is realized. I hit him right between the eyes and exploded his brain. They wouldn’t let me keep the tusks, but I did get this cool umbrella stand crafted from his left front leg.”

Sound fair? Sporting? Research studies show that in 99% of the cases brought to the secret proceedings of a grand jury, the prosecutor can convince the panel to indict.

Dr. Ken Johnston has been an ENT surgeon in Kankakee since 1976. He has been on several community boards and has been involved with clubs and organizations. He has lived in Bourbonnais since 1981. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at Ken_Johnston@comcast.net.

Joe Yurgine is a practicing attorney. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at joeyurgine@yahoo.com.

