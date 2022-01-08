Ken: Here we go around again. There is a new surge of COVID-19 cases that has prompted our state and federal politicians to mandate all the same old strategies aimed at stopping the spread of the virus. All of which were — obviously — ineffective the first time around: masks, business closures, lockdowns, social distancing, testing, testing and testing.
The epidemic in the US has been politicized, largely because of President Joe Biden’s blaming former President Donald Trump for the deaths due to COVID and his campaign promise to make short work of stamping out the scourge. Candidate Biden said, “I’m not going to shut down the country. I’m going to shut down the virus.” Today he admitted defeat by saying there was nothing left for him and his administration to do. “There is no federal solution. This gets solved at the state level,” he said.
Joe: The pandemic persists. Millions of people have died worldwide. Recently, there were more than half a million new cases in the US in a day. Scientists and doctors have offered solutions. Simple stuff like vaccines and masks. Some 95% of people over 65 trust them and have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Then there are those under 65 who don’t trust the scientists and doctors, largely due to politicians, podcasts and Fox News hosts who pump out anti-vaccine propaganda, fascist and conspiracy theories.
Ken: It was the Biden/Harris duo that started 2021 by disdainfully badmouthing any vaccine that was tainted by the touch of Trump. Politics aside, I have a few observations, not as an epidemiological scientist, but as an old biology major and continuing student of today’s understanding of biologic mechanisms. First, the COVID-like Spanish flu virus of 1917/18 spread through the world population causing 200 million deaths before disappearing after two tears, without a vaccine, and without mandates from politicians.
A level of natural herd immunity was reached, and the epidemic fizzled out. Right now, we are concluding two years with COVID as we see a global surge in new cases, largely caused by mutant variant omicron. Many viral mutations arise during a pandemic; the vast majority are deleterious to the success of the virus but occasionally a mutation facilitates, and that variant becomes dominant through the natural selection process.
Could it be that our preventive measures and ”flattening the curve” have had the unintended consequence of prolonging the epidemic and thereby giving time for a super version of COVID-19 to evolve?
Joe: Tell me, please, if you disagree with anything I am about to say. The virus mutates. A new wave of a COVID variant could emerge. Being fully vaxed does not make you bulletproof, but it creates a strong immune response to the virus, reducing the risk of a serious infection requiring hospitalization. In addition, Dr. Stuart Ray at John Hopkins University School of Medicine said this: “The more people who are unvaccinated and infected, the more chances there are for mutations to occur. Limiting the spread of the virus through maintaining COVID-19 safeguards (mask-wearing, physical distancing, practicing hand hygiene, and getting vaccinated) gives the virus fewer chances to change. It also reduces the spread of more infectious variants, if they do occur.” Thus, the logic of what needs to be done to defeat the virus and its mutations seems simple.
The governors of all 50 states have been vaccinated. However, many, despite the input and advice of medical experts, crusade against vaccines and masks, prohibiting public health policies. For politicians to exploit a crisis for personal gain to appeal to their base without regard to who gets sick or dies, is a bit much, don’t you think?
Ken: You have pretty much nailed the sacred story according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease doctor, and the CDC bureaucracy. It’s a story tainted by politics. The Biden administration behind the storyline has delivered one disastrous policy decision after another, both in general and with respect to COVID. Are we really to believe they are back on the right track now?
The heart of the problem is that there exists a paucity of hard data, or at least hard data released by the CDC. For example, do masks really have proven benefits? Are those benefits real considering how real people are masking? We know delta is still around, but what is the relative morbidity/mortality delta in relation to omicron variants? What percent of each makes up the current surge in cases? Why should COVID survivors with natural immunity have to be vaccinated?
Much of the information that is released in the media is derived from small samples and extrapolated by computer models. Dr. Stuart Ray is too late with his warning because omicron is here now and can blow through a triple jab vaccination. What is totally missing from the CDC line is the consideration of natural immunity. If omicron has a low possibility of causing serious symptoms or deaths, surging omicron infections may well take us to a condition of natural herd immunity that interrupts the pandemic.
We may, in fact, have no choice about this outcome. Since we have come this far without public health measures and mandates succeeding to any discernable degree, while they have severely affected several small business sectors, why not continue to protect the vulnerable while giving people the freedom to make their own decisions? Could it be any worse?
If anyone has any interest in learning more about the science of the COVID pandemic, one might check out a Joe Rogan podcast featuring molecular biologist and epidemiologist Robert Malone. Malone has unimpeachable bona fides and is one of the world’s leading researchers in the subject of COVID viruses. Notably, he was banned from Twitter last week for “misleading” users about the present situation. The justification: “It’s misleading because we said so.” Politics again. Can you blame Americans for being skeptical about the party line when opposing viewpoints are routinely stifled?
Joe: People are skeptical because of online misinformation. Fox’s Laura Ingraham brought on a doctor who said, “No one under 30 should be vaccinated for COVID.” Your Dr. Malone, a vaccinated guy, was banned from Twitter for spreading content about the supposed harmful effects of the Pfizer vaccine. Similarly, Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was permanently banned from Twitter by claiming falsely that there have been massive numbers of deaths due to the COVID vaccine.
The scientific credentials of the vaccine have been certified with clinical trials of thousands of people, not only in this country but in the UK and around the world. Online toxic medical misinformation is a serious public health issue, that leads to deaths and suffering. Exhaustion with the subject is setting in as well as limited space to continue. Happy new year to all.
