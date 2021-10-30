Ken: I have unanswered questions as I wonder about a couple of things in today’s news. Is it worthwhile for mayors, governors and the U.S. president to go to war over mandates for compulsory masks for their subjects? And is it effective for those in power to use the weight of government to require vaccination for all workers? Or else? Should the non-compliant be arrested, fined or jailed? Should the holdouts, including police and health care workers, be fired from their jobs?
Joe: There is no easy answer to these questions. It’s been a brutal two years. Biden and many governors have come up with a lot of mandates to slow the spread of COVID and the delta variant. Republicans, on the other hand, call them “illegal mandates from a power-hungry government.”
In my view, no one non-compliant should be arrested, fined, jailed or fired. Mistreatment of employees is unacceptable. Jobs are too important. The pandemic, along with the traumatic events that have arisen as a result, has produced family stress and considerable job loss. According to the Labor Department, 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August and more than 10 million positions are vacant. It is time to shower workers with love, attention to their needs, paid family leave and benefits.
Ken: Masks: Let’s accept the premise that a mask-wearing experimental subject is some degree less susceptible to transmitting the virus than his unmasked control subject. In real life, does a mandate to mask have the same effect on a large population of real people? Are those average Joes always effectively masked or do they stick noses out from time to time? Do they constantly handle and readjust? Are a sizable proportion of masks poorly constructed and ineffective? Is a sizable fraction of those folks just cheating and wearing masks in their pockets?
Joe: This is not a case of “no jab, no job.” It’s totally noninvasive. Could we dispense with and not waste time or words discussing an issue such as mask-wearing?
Ken: Vaccines: We need to weigh risk/benefit ratio for vaccinations. Are we close enough to the point now that infections with COVID will sharply decrease, crater maybe, because of herd immunity? Doesn’t a history of acquiring COVID and fighting it off convey an equal or better immunity than a vaccine? Are there side effects of vaccines in young people who are just as perilous as the risk of COVID?
Joe: Our Supreme Court ruled long ago (1905) that states can enforce compulsory vaccinations. Government has the right to protect public health and safety. That has since been extended by the court as to vaccine mandates on health care workers in Maine where a religious challenge was rejected. Ditto to public schools and universities. All 50 states require vaccines for children (mumps, polio, measles, rubella, chickenpox, etc.) to attend school.
Parental authority is not absolute and can be restricted if in the child’s best interests. Freedom of religion does not give parents the right to expose a child to a communicable disease or possible death. If this is the law of the land, does anyone expect the federal government to get out of the citizens’ way when a national public health crisis hits? All this legal stuff being said, what is your medical view on herd immunity (which you might wish to explain) and the possible side effects of vaccines with young people?
Ken: The Spanish Flu epidemic of 1917 that killed millions worldwide dwindled and disappeared in a couple of years, presumably entirely due to herd immunity. But, we have certainly by this time learned that where COVID-19 is concerned, the future is unknowable. It is possible, likely even, that this is the first viral pandemic caused by genetic manipulation in the laboratory leading to “gain of function,” possibly adding to the unpredictability.
We have already also seen COVID undergo spontaneous mutation resulting in a more infectious delta variant. As yet we haven’t seen an antigenic variant arise that resists our vaccines. But it ain’t over till it’s over. Also, unknown and unforeseeable is whether COVID vaccination has any long-term consequences. In older adults, the benefits of vaccination clearly outweigh the risks, but what about in children who rarely present as a severe case and have low mortality, about the same as the mortality rate of the seasonal flu. There is evidence linking a rare adverse reaction, myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) to COVID vaccination in children.
I had just moved to Kankakee in 1976 when there was an outbreak of swine flu at Fort Dix in New Jersey. A dozen or so soldiers were hospitalized and one died. The federal government pushed through an emergency vaccination program aimed at inoculating the whole population. As a medical volunteer, one Saturday morning in the fall, I used a needleless jet injector to deliver the vaccine to about 50 adults in the gym at Kennedy Middle School. All good except two details. First, the infection never spread beyond Fort Dix. Two, following vaccinations, there were a sizable number of cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a serious neurologic disease. The vaccine program was consequently shut down after about 25% of Americans received a shot. So, whether the government in 2021 is making good decisions remains to be seen.
Joe: It’s Monday and in the NYT today, I read that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will shortly be available for children 5 to 11 (that’s 28 million little people), if the parents consent. One would think that is good news. Yet, according to one poll (the Kaiser Family Foundation), only one in three parents plan to get their children inoculated “right away.” The reason: many feel that children are not very high risk at all.
What is your view on this? This is the political polarization that exists in the USA. Doing things for the public good to protect other children, schoolteachers and administrative personnel at school (along with speeding up herd immunity) is not a motivation. Kids are at risk. Many across the nation are hospitalized with COVID. I can only imagine the misinformation and disinformation that is going to be placed on Facebook regarding vaccines for kids and their risk level. Press the delete button.
Ken: Ironically, our federal executive team, Biden and Harris, started the year 2020 by badmouthing “Trump’s vaccine.” The COVID vaccines were rushed through the approval process and lack the several years of testing experience that most such medicines have usually received. Nevertheless, serious adverse reactions have been very few. I think, on balance, I would consent to having my kids receive the vaccine. The future is unknowable.
