Joe Yurgine and Ken Johnston

Joe: Merry Christmas. The end of 2022 is approaching fast, but it looks like COVID will continue big time in 2023. When will the pandemic end? In the Tribune today [Dec. 16], a top doc says COVID levels are soon to be high in Chicago. No one wants vaccine or mask mandates or lockdowns.

Meanwhile, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, deaths among vaccinated Americans are exceeding those among the unvaccinated. Explain that if you can. I’ve had all the shots, but in August I still came down with COVID, testing positive. Fortunately, it turned out to be a “mild” case. I was swimming in Lake Michigan the second day. Is all this a question of vaccine efficacy?

Ken: I was ready to submit a column simply saying Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all. But your topic choice is a good one. COVID-19 appeared in China in 2019 and spread globally by the first few months of 2020. Being a novel virus, there were at first no therapeutic protocols to deal with it, but we learned quickly.

Dr. Ken Johnston has been an ENT surgeon in Kankakee since 1976. He has been on several community boards and has been involved with clubs and organizations. He has lived in Bourbonnais since 1981. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at Ken_Johnston@comcast.net.

Joe Yurgine is a practicing attorney. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at joeyurgine@yahoo.com.

