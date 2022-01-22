Ken: “March to the Capitol and peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.” Those were the words of President Trump speaking to supporters on Jan. 6, 2021. We just passed the one-year anniversary of that event. That was before the protest turned into a riot when several hundred protesters stormed the capital while VP Mike Pence was performing his duty in certifying the 2020 election of Joe Biden.
Nancy Pelosi, with more than a little hyperbole, has labeled the incursion an insurrection and a ”threat to our democracy” on a scale worse than the Pearl Harbor attack on Dec. 7, 1941, or the Sept 11, 2001, attack on the World Trade Center. My internet friend called the Jan. 6 riot more like a panty raid. Whatever you call it, this was an unarmed attack — many American flags and no rifles. But a riot it was for sure and those who committed violent acts deserve to be arrested and appropriately punished. Which is happening now. No one yet has been charged with treason or insurrection and the median jail time has been 45 days.
But now the Senate has convinced an investigating committee dedicated to finding evidence that Trump’s involvement has been criminal. That is the short version of a complicated happening.
Joe: On Feb. 12, 2002, Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld commented about the lack of evidence linking the Iraq government to weapons of mass destruction by saying, “there are known knowns, there are things we know. We also know there are known unknowns … But there are also unknown unknowns ... It is the latter category that tends to be the difficult one.”
“The DOJ is committed to holding all Jan. 6 perpetrators, at any level, accountable under the law,” the AG said. Jan. 6 was a grotesque spectacle. Ted Cruz, a Princeton undergrad and Harvard law guy, described it as a “violent terrorist attack.” Call it what you wish but it has produced the most massive prosecutorial undertaking within the DOJ in the nation’s history. Some 5,000 subpoenas and search warrants have been issued. It is far from over.
Of those present at the Capitol, 727 have so far been arrested and charged with crimes. According to US Attorney General Merrick Garland, “The actions we have taken will not be our last.” Others involved who were not physically present, like Trump and his loyal lieutenants, have obstructed fact-finding, investigations, transparency and subpoenas. Investigations involving those behind the scenes who did the planning are always more time-consuming. In 2022, the “known unknowns” and “unknown unknowns” of this debacle will surface bringing with it many more indictments of individuals who were both present and not present at the Capitol. What is your view?
Ken: My view is that this is a crucial election year for the party in power. The Democratic party is polling badly on issues like the economy and inflation, immigration, urban crime, Afghanistan, China policy, handling of the COVID, response to Russia vs. Ukraine, and I could go on. Add to that the oratorical ineptitude and striking lack of charisma of the Biden/Harris duo.
The Jan. 6 Capitol incursion is the only issue that resonates — like jingle bells — but at least resonates with the party’s faithful. Thus, there is no reason not to go WFO on investigating and prosecuting the invaders of the legislative sanctuary — keep that pot on the front burner as long as possible and maybe be lucky enough to get a criminal indictment on Trump. Anything that will keep him out of the 2024 election is a coup.
That sort of reminds me of the Mueller investigation. The Dems are going to use all the resources of the House, the DOJ, and FBI, from now until next November, to put unarmed rioters away for three or four months for charges like trespassing. By comparison, unknown terrorists, arsonists, looters, and shooters during three months of deadly and costly 2020 urban riots — all in Democrat-controlled cities — after the death of George Floyd are all but totally ignored.
Joe: Why is it when discussing Jan. 6 (an occurrence described by U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Patricia Millet as “the most significant assault on the Capitol since the War of 1812”) that one is always met with a Pavlovian reaction by many Republicans soft peddling it with political irrelevancies or portraying it as nothing more than an unarmed “panty raid”? Of the 727 charged with crimes, 75 were charged with assaulting police officers with deadly or dangerous weapons.
Five members of law enforcement died directly or indirectly as a result of the attack. Eighty police officers were beaten and injured defending the Capitol. Caroline Edwards, a 5 foot, 4 inch, 31-year-old Capitol police officer, didn’t die but she was the first casualty when a metal bike rack was tossed on her by the mob. She crumbled to the ground. When she got up, she was hit with chemical spray to the face and had to be taken to the hospital. These were a bunch of thugs. Crimes have been committed.
A brief timeline of Jan. 6 events taken from the House Select Committee: 8:17 a.m.) Trump wanted Pence to send the electoral votes back to the states. He tweeted, “We win. Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage.” Noon) Trump speaks to supporters urging them to march to the Capitol. “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.” 1 p.m.) Congress and VP Pence began to count ballots. 1-1:13 p.m.) The mob charged the Capitol. 1:30-2 p.m.) The mob overwhelmed the Capitol police. 2:12-2:30 p.m.) The mob broke into the Capitol. 4:17 p.m.) After Biden publicly called on Trump to end the siege, Trump issued a video telling the mob to “go home” and “We love you.” 5:20 p.m.) National Guard troops arrived at the Capitol. 8:08 p.m.) The Capitol was secured.
From Trump and his then-White House disciples, there have been no regrets or acknowledgment that they did anything wrong. Do you want absolution for those who planned, encouraged and aided the mob scene?
Ken: Would you advise your client who is the subject of a criminal investigation to apologize and thereby admit guilt? Since we began writing this piece, the new development is the arrest of Stewart Rhodes. Over one year since the incursion of the Capitol, Rhodes, a founder of the nationalistic militia, Oath Keepers, has been indicted for “seditious conspiracy.” Remember, the party in power has to keep this one and only issue at a boil on the front burner for the next nine months.
Joe: The Jan 6 violence, that Trump and his minions could have and should have circumvented and prevented, was the gut and sinew of everything that happened at the Capitol. Its financial cost is over half a billion dollars, to say nothing of the human costs. It’s continuing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.