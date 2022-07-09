Ken: Despite all the problems facing America, the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her party are persisting in pursuit of former president Trump with a one-sided investigation by a panel of avowed Trump haters. After a year and a half with little in the way of incriminating evidence, the dog and pony show goes on, with testimony on TV last Tuesday by former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson. She spoke under oath that she “had been told” that Trump, while riding in his limo, “lunged” at Secret Service agent in charge Robert Engel and tried to turn the steering wheel to redirect toward the demonstration at the Capitol.
Almost immediately, the story was discredited by the involved agent and the driver. Nevertheless, the media ran with the story. On CNN, hoary journalist Bob Woodward called the unsupported accusation tale “devastating” and Trump’s “political obituary.” This is another situation that suggests Chuck Schumer’s Senate floor remark about the confirmation hearing of Bret Kavanaugh, “We will stop at nothing.”
Now, two days after the Hutchison narration, the story has largely disappeared from the news, presumably having served its purpose. This biased panel just continues unabated the politically-inspired harassment that has been going on since the ex-president came down the Trump Tower escalator in 2019 to announce his candidacy.
Joe: It looks like the Trumpists and you continue to try to play down the committee’s work, even though most of the bad news testimony re Trump, is not coming from “Trump haters” but GOP insiders. It took a lot of courage and was gutsy, but we have a 26-year-old GOP insider female, who showed up, took an oath and testified.
Then there are the others (Meadows, Cipollone, et.al.) who, on Jan 6, while being paid by taxpayers and employed in a government building paid for and maintained by taxpayers, refuse now to show up and testify about what happened on their watch. What does it take for reality to set in? The incriminating evidence is obvious. As noted by Andrew McCarthy, a former federal prosecutor, in the National Review, Cassidy’s testimony was “devastating” as it portrayed Trump as “singularly culpable” in the events of Jan 6. which makes criminal charges more likely.
Ken: I have no doubt that Ms. Hutchinson testified in good faith about the narrative she was told by an unnamed individual. But still the image, in black and white, of Perry Mason jumping out of his chair saying, “Objection: Hearsay!” comes to mind. Surely, there will be no contradictory witnesses, televised or not. And so, Hop-a-long Hutchinson in the end will join the group in history that includes Anita Hill and Christine Blasely Ford.
As to her being a loyal Republican, keep in mind that she is a recent product of the American educational system, K through BA, that tends to imbue students with the liberal doctrine. Moreover, I see Washington D.C. as being a city where opportunity trumps fealty; 40 pieces of silver need not be part of the equation. Speaking of taxpayer money, this panel that has already been sitting for a year and a half pursuing another Trump-focused witch hunt is a huge boondoggle. At least, despite the legal wrangling, it is not possible for the New York State Bar Association to disbar Donald Trump as they did to Rudy Giuliani.
Joe: Well, Congress is again on vacation until mid-July. The committee hearing is far from being over. Other witnesses will be called. Judges tell juries: Don’t make up your mind on the case until you’ve heard all the evidence. It sounds like your mind is already made up. If you were asked to write the conclusion in their final report to the nation, what would you say? Would you make any criminal referrals to the DOJ based on what we know today?
Ken: As far as this committee building a solid criminal case, the fat lady hasn’t started to sing yet, and it would be a colossal blunder for the DOJ to take a losing case to trial. But time might be running out because the House may well go GOP in November. So why not take another try at impeachment, which will keep Trump of the 2024 ballot.
If they can vote impeachment for an ex-president a week out of office, why not after a year and a half? Maybe this time the Senate will oblige — they say third times the charm. One last comment: As I write tonight on the Fourth of July, there has been another serious mass shooting not that far away from Bourbonnais. I’m going to speculate that hostile partisan activities like the House Jan 6 Committee might contribute to the polarization and the high level of angst and agitation and even the psychopathology we are seeing in the American people.
