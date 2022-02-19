Ken: Everything political from now until November is about the midterms. And, although he has conducted himself as if he rode a landslide into the White House, the fact is that President Biden won his office in 2020 by the slimmest of margins.
In that election, there were two issues for Dems, both smoky: First, getting rid of boorish Trump, who allegedly had colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election from Clinton; and second, shutting down the COVID pandemic, which candidate Joe the Unifier claimed has ineptly handled. The Russian collusion piece fizzled and the COVID pandemic raged on, but we now also have the unpopular open border crisis, the inflation problem, and the Afghanistan debacle.
The only issue left for the Democrats to run on is ousting the mean bully and the Capitol riot of January 2020 looks like the best mechanism to apply the pressure. GOP Reps. Cheney and Kinzinger have become tools of the Democrats to help make that mechanism work by sitting on the otherwise all Dem committee whose aim is to find Trump guilty of inciting the violent mob. Also, a few of the Lords and Ladies of the Washington GOP nobility, Romney and the Never Trumpers (good name for a rock band), are exerting their influence. But it’s the RNC representing the grassroots Republicans from the various states, towns and cities, volunteers and donors, who censured disloyal Cheney and Kinzinger. The RNC vote to censure shows that there are still Trumpists who want to take the country back from POTUS Biden, Bernie Sanders and The Squad.
Joe: As we write this, there is a serious division within the Republican Party. On the one hand, we have Trump and the RNC. The RNC has labeled the Jan. 6 insurrection as “legitimate political discourse,” describing the rioters as simply a visiting tour group at the Capitol. As you note, they also “censured disloyal Cheney and Kinzinger.”
On the other hand, 140 former Republican officials issued a statement stating that the RNC has “betrayed the GOP’s founding principles and ceded control of a once-great movement to grifters and extremists.” They called the RNC’s description “an affront to the rule of law, peaceful self-government and the constitutional order.” Sens. Romney and McConnell have also expressed shock at the RNC’s description of the Jan. 6 insurrection. There were only seven Republican senators who took that view. The other 43 senators and nearly all House Republicans stood with the RNC.
Since we are discussing the midterm elections, it looks like on the Republican side, we have the Trump loyalists against a portion of the Washington, D.C., lawmakers. You don’t view this as a problem?
Ken: Is there a problem? Trump is not a candidate in the midterms, but he is still the dominant and most influential Republican figure, and the Dems are desperate and scrambling to come up with a knockout. Joe Biden’s poll numbers are in the toilet, and in the midterms, presidential polling is a good predictor of the number of House seats switching parties. As we both have noted, there is dissension among the Republican legislators — but the vast majority have not broken ranks.
When Speaker Pelosi cranked out her Jan. 6 impeachment, there were only a few Republican turncoats in the House and Senate. The GOP’s unity was not breached. People seem to forget that Trump pulled 74.2 million votes in 2020, and most would vote for him again. Is there a problem? You betcha. The problem is Biden, who makes a significant verbal gaffe nearly every day and owns frequent policy blunders.
Joe was interviewed for 10 minutes on TV by Lester “Fairness is Overrated” Holt this week. Using administration talking points, Biden was barely able to coherently answer straight-forward soft-ball policy questions, let alone discuss options and nuances. Biden got his tongue tangled on a question concerning the Afghan retreat by mixing up Iraq, Ukraine and Afghanistan, and he called Lester a “wise guy” when asked about inflation. Joe Biden’s problem has grown to the point where the sympathetic news media cannot provide him cover anymore. The question of the moment: Are Americans ready to follow Commander-in-Chief Biden into a hot war with Russia over Ukraine?
Joe: The acquiescence of the RNC and the Republican leadership to Trump’s inciting a mob to storm the Capitol that ended up in the death of several police officers and injuring many others to reverse his election loss is probably more telling than the attack itself. The RNC and GOP leaders still kowtow to Trump’s demands and rants. They continue to swim through Trump’s intestinal tract, even to the point of demanding that only candidates that think like Trump and the RNC be on the congressional ballots. With that type of tumor present in the RNC, it makes it hard for moderate conservatives to vote Republican. Senator McConnell, who is an anti-Trump Republican, seems to recognize this, but thwarting Trump and excising the tumor, is not going well.
In the final analysis about mid-term elections, I concede that your comments are today probably more accurate than mine. When November rolls around what persuades voters in my view will be inflation, work and family issues, like gas, grocery and drug prices, etc. If Biden can’t get that under control by November, all is lost. Sadly, it won’t matter if the Republican candidate is one of Trump’s sycophant right-wing goofballs that think like him and the RNC or a nice levelheaded ethical and moral conservative Republican with a pulse.
We have not discussed money, which is critical for any candidate on the ballot. Today, incivility and bogus claims by Trump that the election was stolen are fundraising magnets for the GOP, although by labeling the Jan. 6 mob scene as “legitimate public discourse,” the RNC has no doubt lost many moderate conservative donors. When the RNC receives money from supporters, they even use a substantial portion to pay Trump’s ongoing legal fees. USA Today has documented 4,095 lawsuits that Trump has been involved in and there are more to come. Only defense lawyers billing $300 plus an hour can appreciate this litigiousness and RNC foolishness.
