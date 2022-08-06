Ken: In the early 1950s my parents bought a lakeside Wisconsin cabin to escape the hot Chicago summer. Involved with a boy’s camp in the early summer, I would typically spend the rump of the season at the lake, the weeks after camp and before school. There were lots of empty hours, so I read books.

My library was the paperback rack at the drugstore and the book-trade shelf at the resort down the shore. I read westerns by Louis L’Amour, Noir by Chandler, Hammett, and Spillane; I read Travis McGee and James Bond. Mostly trashy novels at a one-a day pace. I read a truck load of Perry Mason by Erle Stanley Gardner, and during the winter I would watch Perry Mason TV productions. Book or TV, the format was a sequence — a crime (almost always a murder); an investigation; an arrest and trial. That seemed to typify American Justice. Innocent until proven guilty is a constitutional right. But to focus on the sad case of ex-president Trump, where is there justice?

As Republican candidate and then, as President, there have always been major events continuously swirling about him, and the dogs have always been biting at his heels. So far there has not been a crime to anchor the nonstop investigations starting from the moment of his announcement of candidacy. What exactly prompted the vitriolic response? Was it his campaign promise to “Drain the swamp?” Trump has navigated against strong headwinds yet presided over peace and prosperity, Pax Donaldus — until the COVID pandemic.

Dr. Ken Johnston has been an ENT surgeon in Kankakee since 1976. He has been on several community boards and has been involved with clubs and organizations. He has lived in Bourbonnais since 1981. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at Ken_Johnston@comcast.net.

Joe Yurgine is a practicing attorney. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at joeyurgine@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you