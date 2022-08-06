A video of President Donald Trump speaking on Jan. 6 is played as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington on July 21.
A video of President Donald Trump speaking on Jan. 6 is played as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington on July 21.
Ken: In the early 1950s my parents bought a lakeside Wisconsin cabin to escape the hot Chicago summer. Involved with a boy’s camp in the early summer, I would typically spend the rump of the season at the lake, the weeks after camp and before school. There were lots of empty hours, so I read books.
My library was the paperback rack at the drugstore and the book-trade shelf at the resort down the shore. I read westerns by Louis L’Amour, Noir by Chandler, Hammett, and Spillane; I read Travis McGee and James Bond. Mostly trashy novels at a one-a day pace. I read a truck load of Perry Mason by Erle Stanley Gardner, and during the winter I would watch Perry Mason TV productions. Book or TV, the format was a sequence — a crime (almost always a murder); an investigation; an arrest and trial. That seemed to typify American Justice. Innocent until proven guilty is a constitutional right. But to focus on the sad case of ex-president Trump, where is there justice?
As Republican candidate and then, as President, there have always been major events continuously swirling about him, and the dogs have always been biting at his heels. So far there has not been a crime to anchor the nonstop investigations starting from the moment of his announcement of candidacy. What exactly prompted the vitriolic response? Was it his campaign promise to “Drain the swamp?” Trump has navigated against strong headwinds yet presided over peace and prosperity, Pax Donaldus — until the COVID pandemic.
Joe: “Where is there justice” you ask? Ex-president Trump is a sad case? Years from now historians will describe Trump, as “The president who got away with everything and never faced any consequences.” He was above the law, an unindicted and unrepentant coup plotter. He instituted a violent insurrection. He failed in his duties to stop bloodshed.
He left over 50 law enforcement injured and caused millions of dollars of damage to our Capitol, all the while dining alone in a room adjacent to the oval office watching the violence happening on TV for 187 minutes doing nothing. In disgust in not getting his way, the fictitious big steal resonating in his conspiratorial small mind, he even threw a plate of food against the wall that his valet and Cassidy helped clean up. I too have been asking where is there justice and accountability?
Ken: One thing about Trump is that now he is nationally polling higher numbers than President Biden. What is the Jan. 6 committee dog and pony show doing anyway? Is it a publicly-aired investigation reversing the usual responses, “I am not at liberty to comment on an ongoing investigation?” Or is it a public trial by a one-sided Trump-hating kangaroo court? What happened to “You have the right to an attorney?”
One week we heard critical “bombshell” testimony that Trump tried to forcibly redirect his limo to the demonstration at the capitol, but the next week we heard critical “bombshell” testimony that back in the White House and watched the goings-on on TV. Who exactly has authority and responsibility to provide security for the Capital Building? I have heard Pelosi, Mayor of Washington D.C., or chief of Capital Police.
Apparently, there was a warning that violence may erupt, but only minimal provision for extra defense was made. Again, without an indignant rant, can you explain why candidate Trump was the subject of virulent hatred from the time of his declaration of candidacy by so much of the Washington power elite? Most notably, he was hated by FBI Director James Comey and all the rest of the FBI executive group, who, by the way, are now all ex-FBI.
That malice is in spite of the fact that in terms of his policies, Trump never was a committed ideolog, but rather a pragmatist. The FBI went so far as to infiltrate his campaign with informants and illegally alter documents in order to obtain judicially approved warrants to conduct electronical surveillance. All before he ever set foot in the White House.
Joe: It looks like you are still on Trump’s train with what is left of his supporters, people who remain gripped with conspiracy theories unable to accept reality about the election results. Meanwhile, the Donald is still at the controls, unwilling to accept the fact that his election ride is doomed. It’s over. He has been bitterly criticized in both the Wall Street Journal and New York Post. Fox News has abandoned him. In a recent Tweet, Trump bashed Fox News. “Fox and friends just really botched my poll numbers, no doubt on purpose. That show has been terrible — gone to the dark side.”
Hell for him must be the half-filled auditorium he faced the other day when he gave a speech. He needs to be taken off the train and recycled as a new man. Maybe nine months in seclusion with the Jesuits teaching him fidelity to truth, the common good and ethical conduct would resurrect him as a viable candidate.
Ken: I still don’t know exactly what promoted the loathing for Donald Trump, the candidate, the elected President, and now the ex-President. Did it all start with the “Trump Dossier?” Unlikely, because the FBI, the world’s premier law enforcement agency, must have known within the first week of having seen the document that it was bogus, a partisan fiction owned by the Hillary Clinton campaign
Joe: What promoted the loathing is that he was an appalling presidential candidate in the first place. But don’t take my word for it. On Aug. 31, 2015, Bret Stephens, a conservative columnist writing for the WSJ, stated: “If by now you don’t find Donald Trump appalling, you’re appalling.”
He went on to describe Trump’s then parade of semi-sophisticated theories as a bathroom deodorizer to mask the stench of his candidacy. Trump was described as a demagogue and his supporters suffering from a sickness. Stephens was concerned about the future of the Republican Party and conservative movement. So how did Trump manage to win? Most recently Stephens looked back at his earlier column and stated: “What Trump’s supporters saw was a candidate who’s entire being was a proudly raised middle finger at a well satisfied elite …” and his supporters bought into it and many still do.
My point is that it makes no sense to dig further, trying to understand this ex-president. It’s time to move on. His political future is dead. Much will be written down the road about his presidency, and his attempt to remain in office. I envision a future Broadway play about Trump, on the order of “Streetcar Named Desire.” In “Streetcar” we had Stanley Kowalski, a crude, insensitive person showing no remorse for his past callous actions, unwilling to accept the fact that for him it was over. As the play ends and the curtain is falling Stanley takes his sobbing wife in his arms and soothes her. In the play I envision, as the curtain falls Trump will have his arms around a few of his sobbing supporters. However, he quickly lets them go to rush off to do a tweet. The play ends as the tweet “We love you. The election isn’t over” flashes on a screen above the fallen curtain.
Ken: I don’t think you answered my question. Notably, the deplorables cast almost 75 million votes for Mr. Trump in 2020 despite the biased highly negative media, more than any previous Republican candidate. I do know one thing, though: To quote the canny Cajun, James Carville. the genius of Bill Clinton’s 1992 campaign. “It’s the economy, stupid.”
Dr. Ken Johnston has been an ENT surgeon in Kankakee since 1976. He has been on several community boards and has been involved with clubs and organizations. He has lived in Bourbonnais since 1981. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at Ken_Johnston@comcast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.