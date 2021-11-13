Ken: “Reeling From Surprise Losses, Democrats Sound the Alarm for 2022” was The New York Times headline Thursday morning. It came Thursday as the race was too close to call before presstime Wednesday, after Tuesday’s voting for Virginia governor had been tallied and called for the Republican candidate.
In response to a strong leftward tilt and a string of bad outcomes from policies by Democrats in power, the citizens of Virginia appear to have sent a message to the Biden/Pelosi/Schumer government. Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin beat Democrat Party stalwart Terry McAuliffe. After a strong Democrat showing in 2016, many party moderates appear to have defected in 2021, reacting to both state and national issues.
It’s now been only a few days, but the Democrat White House and Congress appear to have doubled down, continuing at full speed ahead. They may have calculated that the Virginia vote hinged more on local Virginia problems, most notably that Democratic McAuliffe made unpopular statements that angered voters regarding a parents vs. school authorities dust-up.
Joe: It is Saturday. The WSJ reports this morning, that the stock market hit an all-time high this past week. US hiring rebounded in October with 531,000 jobs. Biden has added more than 5.6 million jobs since February of this year, which means that he has added more jobs than the last three Republican administrations in their 16 years combined.
The news also reports that the U.S. economy has reached 4.6% unemployment two years ahead of schedule. In past columns, it was your view that federal elections always hinged on the state of the economy. Biden is 11 months out. I know it may hurt a bit for me to tell you this, but he has three years to go. Other than education issues with suburban parents and the soccer moms in Virginia, what is it about that race you think is most significant for federal elections in 2022?
Ken: Change is in the air. Republican candidates swept the election in 2021 Virginia where Biden claimed a walk-in victory in 2020. I think you might be giving the Wilmington Wizard too much credit.
Stock market: The market reflects what investors perceive will happen in the future. Not the past and not today. Thus, the news from Virginia this week is to a considerable extent responsible for the high-water mark yesterday; it’s looking like moderates in Congress might be going to keep Biden and The Squad from totally destroying our economy.
Therefore, there is a growing feeling that Biden may just lose his governing majorities in one or both houses of Congress. How on earth can the Democrat socialists think that a budget running to $6 trillion will not be inflationary? It is not possible for even the most confiscatory taxes on “the rich” to have a prayer of paying for it.
Jobs: If the floor in your old house gives way and you fall into the basement and then painfully climb back to the first floor, you end up just where you started. There is no doubt that this administration’s proposed federal welfare policies will prove to be economically harmful by providing disincentives for working people. That is already evident from the fact that there are an estimated 10 million job openings, yet there are 8.5 million unemployed “job hunters.”
I am hopeful that this week’s election results reflect more than just a parent/school board conflict. Here is a partial list of non-economy issues that are significant: Unlimited and illegal immigration; the Afghanistan fiasco and what is going on with our military; homelessness epidemic; increased urban violence and police department defunding proposals; the tacit threat that riots will return to cities if a Republican is elected in 2022; weak foreign policy (It is clearly tempting for China to take over Taiwan during the Biden tenure); COVID epidemic continues as Biden flounders; wokeness, cancel culture and critical race theory do not sit well with many citizens; and socialist indoctrination of students from kindergarten through university. As of this week, Biden scores 56% disapproval, 42% approval. I am hopeful that things are going to get better. but I’m not yet celebrating.
Joe: Getting back to the significance of the Virginia race, exit polls indicated that “education” topped the pandemic as a concern for Virginians. What that means is something that would take a full column to discuss. It also did not help Democrats that their candidate for governor ran on the premise that his opponent was in Trump’s party, rather than campaigning on serious issues. The good news is that the outcome did stop Democrat haggling and produced the $1 trillion public works program.
As for the current economy, a news article (by Neil Irwin) I picked up this morning said this: “Americans are by many measures, in a better financial position than they have been in many years. They also believe the economy is in terrible shape.” The 18% rise in the stock market this year lifted the wealth and income of millions of people but has not made many Americans who go to the grocery store, buy gasoline and are behind in rent and mortgage payments better off.
Rising prices and shortages of products, health care devouring one in every $5 etc., and inflation makes people feel economic conditions are getting worse. Don’t you agree that the rest of the Democrat social spending bill is not going to happen since they don’t have the kind of majority to pass it? With the holidays coming up, it will be interesting to see how the economy affects retail sales and Christmas shopping.
Ken: There is one more thing. From the moment he was announced as a candidate for high office, the Democrats and the media portrayed Donald Trump as Satan, which contributed greatly to the 2020 election of an old, befuddled man to the Puppet Presidency (Biden approval dropped to 38% over the weekend). However, during the recent Virginia gubernatorial race, Democrat McAuliffe often invoked the Trump Devil, but he lost anyway. Trump won’t be much of a factor in the state and local contests next year and playing the Trump card won’t take the trick for the Democrats.
