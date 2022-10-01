Joe Yurgine and Ken Johnston

Ken: Yesterday, after a five-year investigation, New York attorney general Letitia James fulfilled a campaign promise by filing a civil suit against Donald Trump and his organization. She appeared Wednesday on network TV to announce the filing and today it is headlines.

After a successful subpoena and examination of Trump business documents, James alleges that Trump committed fraud by greatly overvaluing, up to 10X, the company’s assessment of properties and cash to fraudulently secure favorable bank loans, while undervaluing the same properties in filings to IRS and other government agencies. The AG is looking for $250 million in penalties even though it appears that the financial institutions involved have not complained.

I have some questions: I assume the reason this is a civil action and not criminal is that the burden of evidence is less, but was there evidence of a crime enough to justify the subpoena? Will the corporate structure shield the individuals being sued? Don’t banks bear some responsibility to evaluate financial statements and shouldn’t someone have noticed such gross exaggeration, and if there are tax implications, shouldn’t the IRS or other taxing body have spotted the under valuing? This story promises to be legal-political theater for months if not years to come. And it should be right in your wheelhouse, Joe.

Dr. Ken Johnston has been an ENT surgeon in Kankakee since 1976. He has been on several community boards and has been involved with clubs and organizations. He has lived in Bourbonnais since 1981. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at Ken_Johnston@comcast.net.

Joe Yurgine is a practicing attorney. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at joeyurgine@yahoo.com.

