Ken: At the suggestion of my partner in ink, we are assessing President No. 46 Joseph Biden’s performance on his first eight months in office — filling in the grades on little Joey B’s report card so-to-speak. I apologize in advance if I seem to be disrespectful to the chief.
We’ll start with a grade and a descriptive sentence or three for the top five issues that have been most discussed by the media:
1. What’s going on at the border? Biden said early on that asylum seekers would be treated fairly, “so bring it” and at the same time has halted construction of the border wall. So, they are bringing it — by the tens of thousands of migrants aiming to plant their sandals and their sneakers on US soil.
From Guatemala, Honduras, Ecuador, Haiti and more. Men pregnant women, kids. They are coming in numbers that completely overwhelm the resources to deal with the situation under US laws. And think of how thinly this will stretch the welfare system in every state. No detainment, no chance to evaluate claims for asylum, no screening for COVID or other diseases. POTUS gets an F
2. Inflation and the economy: The Biden $6 trillion+ spending plan will likely result in $3 trillion deficit the first year, adding to the existing debt of $29 trillion. One of the most basic axioms of economics is that if the money supply outstrips production, prices go up. Inflation is already increasing. Can the fed hold it down? POTUS gets a D-
3. Afghanistan: A hasty retreat and chaos. Billions in war machines left to the victorious Taliban and they have nothing for us in return except their hatred. A suicide bomber and a token retaliatory drone strike that goes awry make this disastrous bailout worse than Saigon in 1975. POTUS gets an F
4. Energy: Biden’s presidential edicts have put an end to U.S. energy independence. Gas prices are way up consequently. This gets a passing grade because Biden thinks these measures will fight climate change. I believe Biden is clueless on this subject and is mouthing other people’s words like Mortimer Snerd. POTUS gets a D
5. COVID-19 pandemic: Biden was elected partly because he promised to take the definitive steps to eradicate COVID. But now he is confronted with a new wave of disease, what can he do? Encourage us to get injected with the Trump vaccine? Masks? What else is there? Is eradication even possible? POTUS gets a D
6. Bottom line: F+ overall. The Duke of Delaware is witless and clueless. Next, the good news.
Joe: There is no good news. The national debt under Trump’s watch increased by $7.8 trillion, from $19.9 trillion to about $27.7 trillion, an increase of about 40%. Thus, Joe had inflation and economic problems to face when he walked into the White House. Then came wildfires, Ida, continuing issues with COVID and the delta variant, the anti-mask and anti-vaccinator refuseniks, immigrant problems which have been prevalent since 2016 and got worse, 13,000+ Haitians caravanned in on commercial buses to the Texas border financed by someone and then Afghanistan with its chaotic withdrawal and death of 13 U.S. service members.
Joe has not been able to catch a break. Biden’s dog Major couldn’t handle White House stress and had to go back to Delaware after biting Secret Service agents eight days in a row. Events that we both have mentioned sour people’s attitudes and make for depression. As a result, after only eight months in his presidency, Joe’s approval rating has sunk to 43%. The only other president that had worse ratings at this point was Trump.
If you were at the White House advising Joe, what would you suggest he do? Give us your path forward to get Joe’s ratings up.
Ken: It looks like there is no conceivable strategy for the Biden outfit to get out of the ditch at this point, as loathe as they are about accepting ownership for the nasty stuff that is going on. At least not before the midterm election. The sympathetic media has found it necessary to extensively cover the sad stories about Afghanistan and immigration. Even Democrat cheerleader Chuck Todd was disturbed, shaking his head over the chaos in Kabul.
Within my time, I would say that most of our elected presidents have shown at least some degree of charisma. Eisenhower was before I had a political thought. Kennedy was elected during my first year of college and was dazzling; Johnson, Nixon, Ford, Carter — meh. Reagan was up there with Kennedy with lots of charm. George HW Bush, borderline. Nothing borderline about Clinton’s strong appeal. Easy-going George W had it; and Obama was a star right up there with Reagan, Kennedy and Clinton.
Trump was charismatic for about half of the polarized citizenry and despised by the other half. Gaffe-a-day Biden comes off as an incompetent cranky curmudgeon, and that’s only going to get worse. If he lived in my neighborhood, he’d be the guy who would yell at the kids to stay off his lawn and he would complain about my dogs. He will be lucky to finish one term at this rate.
Joe: On the subject of Biden’s presidency, Bret Stephens, who formerly was with the WSJ and now writes for the NYT, wrote something that is difficult to disagree with, namely: “We are a country that could not keep a demagogue from the White House; could not stop an insurrectionist mob from storming the Capitol; could not win (or at least avoid losing) a war against a morally and technologically retrograde enemy; cannot conquer a disease for which there are safe and effective vaccines; and cannot bring itself to trust the government, the news media, the scientific establishment, the police or any other institution meant to operate for the common good.”
Biden is not a failed president. We are only eight months into his term and have three years to go before the next presidential election. Success or failure no doubt will be declared unequivocally later. With word limitations in this column, it’s impossible to discuss everything you raised. On the plus side, if you do some fact-checking, Biden has created more than 1.5 million jobs — the most in the first 100 days of any president on record.
The delta variant and COVID increase (2,000 deaths per day) have not helped Biden. It has been fueled in part by GOP leaders and governors, who downplayed vaccines, discouraged masks, and seemed to simply want to hurt Biden politically. Biden’s legislative achievements so far have been few, but this next week, probably by the time this article is printed, will be very telling.
Although I asked you for “suggestions” and a “path forward” for Biden, you offered nothing, except what appears to be your conclusion that Biden is a flop. His presidency is over. It reminds me of a little league game I was in. We were losing badly after the second inning, and my friend, a 9-year-old, simply walked off the field. Many of us yelled, “Hey, come back.
We have five innings to go.” As noted in the New Yorker mag, it’s too early to consign Biden to the ash heap of history. This country needs to avoid another failed presidency.
