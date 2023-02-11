Joe: The classified documents debacle continues. At this point, classified docs have turned up in the possession of Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Mike Pence, I assume that you feel that you can’t prosecute Trump without prosecuting the others.

Ken: I agree, but I would like to have answers to a few questions that bother me. First, just how does even the chief executive, the president, get hold of a trove of “secret documents” — and why? I can think of only three reasonable answers to why: He is going to save those that enhance his glory to a public archive. Such documents are automatically declassified after 25 years according to DOJ rules. On the other hand, he might want to cull out unfavorable items that may tarnish his future image. And the third option is just sloppy housekeeping where on moving day at the White House, the guys in overalls just dump the filing cabinets into boxes and off they go; to a basement locker at Mar-a-Lago in Trump’s case or to his home garage in Delaware for President Biden.

If the documents are sorted, who did that? Are we going to hear any more about this issue from the FBI or are they finished with it? When Trump was the only violator, the FBI and intelligence agencies were going to do a “damage assessment” but nothing has been released so far. The really big question is have the boxes in Biden’s garage been violated. Specifically, I have heard on Fox News speculation that one Biden house resident without security clearance, Hunter, availed himself in some way.

Dr. Ken Johnston has been an ENT surgeon in Kankakee since 1976. He has been on several community boards and has been involved with clubs and organizations. He has lived in Bourbonnais since 1981. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at Ken_Johnston@comcast.net.

Joe Yurgine is a practicing attorney. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at joeyurgine@yahoo.com.

