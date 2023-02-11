Joe: The classified documents debacle continues. At this point, classified docs have turned up in the possession of Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Mike Pence, I assume that you feel that you can’t prosecute Trump without prosecuting the others.
Ken: I agree, but I would like to have answers to a few questions that bother me. First, just how does even the chief executive, the president, get hold of a trove of “secret documents” — and why? I can think of only three reasonable answers to why: He is going to save those that enhance his glory to a public archive. Such documents are automatically declassified after 25 years according to DOJ rules. On the other hand, he might want to cull out unfavorable items that may tarnish his future image. And the third option is just sloppy housekeeping where on moving day at the White House, the guys in overalls just dump the filing cabinets into boxes and off they go; to a basement locker at Mar-a-Lago in Trump’s case or to his home garage in Delaware for President Biden.
If the documents are sorted, who did that? Are we going to hear any more about this issue from the FBI or are they finished with it? When Trump was the only violator, the FBI and intelligence agencies were going to do a “damage assessment” but nothing has been released so far. The really big question is have the boxes in Biden’s garage been violated. Specifically, I have heard on Fox News speculation that one Biden house resident without security clearance, Hunter, availed himself in some way.
Joe: If one or more of these individuals were prosecuted and you raised the “why” argument in court, I would probably, as the prosecutor, object as it being irrelevant. When you review the federal law, the question regarding prosecution, appears to be did any of them “willfully” retain the documents and fail to deliver them when the government made demands? Having the documents and not turning them over when requested is the violation. The three cases are not the same.
Take Trump’s case, for example. The National Archives and Records Administration repeatedly requested Trump to produce documents he had, but he refused even after being subpoenaed. The DOJ then stepped in. The FBI made two visits to Trump’s Florida home. The first visit was without a warrant. They asked to look in storage areas for classified documents but were refused.
So, they procured a search warrant. When they went back for a second visit with a search warrant, they discovered over 10,000 documents, with more than a hundred marked classified, including more than 50 marked secret and more than 10 marked top secret.
Compare this conduct with what Pence and Biden have done. Your thoughts?
Ken: Trump indeed is different than the other two — he was the president during the time that the docs originated, and therefore held the power to wave his Montblanc pen to declassify them. Who is to say he didn’t.
As for Biden, how dumb can he be to have his own boxes of secret docs stashed in more than one location while delivering a scolding to Trump for his criminal behavior in doing the same thing. Joe should have sent the lot around the world on a slow tramp steamer. And if straight arrow Pence does it, can’t we just assume they all do it.
Here is where the damage assessment comes in; is it a possibility that Hunter maybe used a classified document or two in order to qualify be to paid $80,000 per month from Burisma? And does that payoff have anything to do with our commander-in-chief’s actions regarding the current situation in Ukraine?
Joe: Trump didn’t wave his Montblanc pen or sign a document to declassify the documents. He did, however, sit in his presidential chair and “think” about declassification of the documents. He feels that was enough. Reading his mind has always been difficult. According to his former lawyer he dispenses advice and requests like a mob boss with a nod of his head.
If we could forget Hunter Biden, Ukraine, and your damage assessment, is there anything in Trump’s past conduct that has lost or cost him GOP and your support? An interesting book just released is “UNTOUCHABLE How Powerful People Get away With It” by Elie Honig, a former prosecutor. Scott Turow in a review mentions that if you are a fan of Trump, it’s probably not a book for you.
Ken: Like the Democrat sympathetic media, you seem to be omitting dealing with the possible criminality of the Biden gang. And as your comments show, throughout the Democrat Party there exists an unhealthy obsession with Trump that has interfered with responsibly running the government.
First, we had the Russian collusion which ended with the sweeping out of most of the FBI top floor executives. Then we had the Ukraine phone call which ended with top military brass embarrassing themselves at the impeachment hearings. Next it was the Jan. 6 politically-tainted investigation, followed by the fruitless business practices scrutiny and now it is possession of top secret docs.
All appear to have come up short of getting rid of Donald Trump. We will see what Republican candidate prevails in the 2024 primaries. And should it turn out to be Trump vs. Biden, for sure I will still vote Republican.
Joe: A recent CNN poll shows that 6 in 10 Republicans want their party to nominate someone other than Trump in 2024. Similarly, 6 in 10 Democrats hope for a nominee other than Biden. Nominating either will probably be a ticket to failure.
Dr. Ken Johnston has been an ENT surgeon in Kankakee since 1976. He has been on several community boards and has been involved with clubs and organizations. He has lived in Bourbonnais since 1981. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at Ken_Johnston@comcast.net.
