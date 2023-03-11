Joe Yurgine and Ken Johnston

KEN: Although U.S. President FDR was a strong proponent of unions for workers in the private sector, he went on record in 1937 as being opposed to collective bargaining for federal government employees. Congress was in agreement and passed legislation forbidding job action strikes by federal government workers.

The constitutionality of these laws was affirmed by the courts when Ronald Reagan fired all 11,345 air traffic controllers when their union called for a strike in 1981, and the controllers walked off their jobs. But the federal job action laws do not apply to state and local government workers, and the result has been that in many parts of the nation those unions wield incredible political power.

This power is on display in Illinois whenever the occasion of contract renewal arises when the Chicago Teachers’ Union either threatens strike or carries out a strike demanding wage or benefit increases, and they never seem to end up empty handed. Without personal skin in the game, government representatives often reward the unions generous settlements at the bargaining table. The result: Illinois has now a government workers’ unfunded pension liability of $140 billion.

Dr. Ken Johnston has been an ENT surgeon in Kankakee since 1976. He has been on several community boards and has been involved with clubs and organizations. He has lived in Bourbonnais since 1981. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at Ken_Johnston@comcast.net.

Joe Yurgine is a practicing attorney. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at joeyurgine@yahoo.com.

