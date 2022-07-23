Joe Yurgine and Ken Johnston

Ken: On July 7 the Chicago Tribune headline in inch tall all caps read, “NO BAIL FOR SUSPECT.” The judge, it was reported, felt alleged mass shooter Robert Crimo III was “a threat to the community.”

Duh, ya think? Robert and his family were long since known to authorities, but he was still able to legally buy the semi-auto rifle that was used to shoot into the crowd of Fourth of July parade watchers, killing six and injuring many more. The police nabbed Crimo later that evening. The evidence seems incontrovertible and includes his confession. It looks at this point that he will stand trial, be convicted and become a lifetime guest of the Illinois Department of Corrections.

On the other hand, I think we should give some thought to reinstating the death penalty for this singularly heinous crime. The death penalty in Illinois was suspended by statute signed into law by Governor Pat Quinn in 2011, and I assume it could be reinstated by statute in 2022. Might not the death penalty serve not only as punishment but also as a deterrent to future evil doers.

Dr. Ken Johnston has been an ENT surgeon in Kankakee since 1976. He has been on several community boards and has been involved with clubs and organizations. He has lived in Bourbonnais since 1981. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at Ken_Johnston@comcast.net.

Joe Yurgine is a practicing attorney. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at joeyurgine@yahoo.com.

