Joe Yurgine and Ken Johnston

Joe: Happy Holidays. The season of “hope” and “joy” is upon us or at least it is supposed to be. For many people, however, this time of year evokes a lot of loneliness, sadness and anxiety.

According to the American Psychological Association, 44% of women and 33% of men surveyed feel stressed and depressed during the holidays. Family gatherings, reduced sunlight, demands of shopping, entertaining and financial pressure all enter it. You probably witnessed a lot of this at the hospitals and in your medical office while practicing medicine. Do you have any professional tips or suggestions on how to cope with the holiday blues?

Ken: Almost all my patients appeared in my office with a problem to be fixed. All were stressed and anxious to some degree. While we tried to be comforting and reassuring, the person’s mental status was not our focus. I can, though, relate one illustrative example of clinical depression from my experience.

