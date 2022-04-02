Joe: Do you remember Nixon’s “Madman Theory”? It was summarized in the memoir of H.R. Haldeman, Nixon’s chief of staff, as “a threat of egregious military action by an unpredictable president.”
To get the North Vietnamese to settle the Vietnam War, Nixon had Henry Kissinger convey a message that Nixon would “stop at nothing” including the possible use of nuclear weapons if they did not agree to his withdrawal proposal. Nixon believed that being construed as “mad” or irrational made his enemies restrain their actions out of fear of a disproportionate level of reprisal.
This theory was discussed in “The Strategy of Conflict” written in 1960 by Thomas Schelling. Shelling was a professor at Harvard, a Nobel laureate, Cold War strategist and a master of the game theory. Shelling noted, “It is not a universal advantage in situations of conflict to be inalienably and manifestly rational in decisions and motivations.” You do not have to be “mad” or irrational to get the other side to back down. All you need to do is persuade the other side that you might be.
My point: With the ongoing war in Ukraine, I’ve been giving this theory more thought on how to avoid these conflicts in the future. If President Joe Biden or someone else, like Secretary of State Antony Blinken, had managed to persuade Putin and the world that Biden might be “mad” enough to send planes overhead and troops to Ukraine if an invasion occurred, the situation may have been different. Instead, Biden telegraphed right up front his intent that NATO would not get involved and U.S. troops would not intervene.
On the other side of the coin, the KGB guy Putin, a master of deception and evil, has been able to convince the world that his actions are irrational and if NATO became involved with sending planes overhead to help Ukraine, we could end up in a nuclear war that could end civilization.
From columns past, you appear to agree with this. Am I mistaken?
Ken: Call it the Madman Theory, Cold War or Mutually Assured Destruction or Deterrence; that has been the core of our foreign policy since shortly after World War II. On one side is Russia with a powerful military and an arsenal of nuclear bombs and we stand on the other side with an equally strong military and as many nukes.
Successful deterrence depends on a commander-in-chief who projects an image as being enough of an unpredictable madman who would issue a menacing threat while facing down an adversary. By rabbiting out of Afghanistan, Biden projects weakness and that is all Putin needed to go to war in Ukraine.
Joe: The 20-year war in Afghanistan claimed the lives of thousands of coalition members and Afghan civilians, not even mentioning the wounded, the disabled and the financial drain on our Treasury. Most Americans wanted out of there. The withdrawal was botched, but to say “rabbiting out of Afghanistan” is all Putin needed to go to war in Ukraine and to destroy a country of 44 million people in the process is a real stretch.
Having said that, throwing the Madman Theory into Biden’s foreign policy pot is probably not a good idea. As you note it would be ineffective. Ever since law school, Biden has worked for the government. He is known to have empathy and comes off as a steady, predictable decent human being. To convince anyone he was “mad” for the theory to work would require some doing.
Simulating madness is one thing. Actual madness is quite another. Using your analysis for what is needed in a commander-in-chief for successful deterrence via the Madman Theory, the USA would have to come up with a person, who sometimes by accident or sometimes intentional, evidenced real madness. This person would be impulsive with chaos his calling card. Truth would be an anathema to his thinking process, with lies settling in like cancer to the bone.
The person’s needs would be primitive and infantile, with a craving for approval and praise that could never be satisfied. Like some hippie on a celestial journey of LSD, the person would have megalomania illusions that he was a genius and would even characterize Putin’s foray into destroying Ukraine as the work of a genius. Frankly, I can’t imagine the people of this country ever placing a person like that in the White House, once Biden leaves. Can you?
Ken: When Nixon coined his madman theory, he was not thinking that a clinically insane citizen was right for the job of a nuclear-equipped Combat Information Center in a world where mutual deterrence is the key safeguard from devastation. Think someone who projects an image of strength and unpredictability while being capable of realistic assessment of risks and benefits — like someone who can successfully run a bluff at the poker table occasionally.
Biden’s decisions regarding Afghanistan were clearly based on a poor assessment of the situation. He gave up anything gained through 20 years of battle plus a couple billion dollars’ worth of war materials. Putin versus Biden is the mad, mad man against the old, old man. As I see it, Biden’s singular talent during 50 years on the federal payroll is repeatedly getting reelected even though he’s been on the wrong side of many issues. Because of the current Senate deliberations, I use this example:
In 1991 Senate Confirmation hearings, Sen. Biden, Senate Judiciary Committee Chair, argued against Clarence Thomas’ appointment to the Supreme Court and voted against him both in Committee and on the Senate floor. In a later interview, Justice Thomas stated: “I felt as though in my life I had been looking at the wrong people as the people who would be problematic toward me. We were told that, ‘Oh, it’s gonna be the bigot in the pickup truck; it’s gonna be the Klansmen; it’s gonna be the rural sheriff. But it turned out that through all of that, ultimately the biggest impediment was the modern-day liberal.”
