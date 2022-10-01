By Sheldon Jacobson and Janet Jokela

Flu season is fast approaching. Flu shots are now available, containing strains recommended by the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory committee in March. Given the long lead time required to manufacture some 180 million flu shot doses, scientists are forced to make informed guesses, a daunting task under the best of circumstances.

The Southern Hemisphere has already seen its worst flu season in five years. This is not surprising, given that the COVID-19 virus and variants likely overwhelmed other circulating viruses over the past three years, with the flu considered to be less infectious than COVID-19.

Sheldon Jacobson is a professor of computer science at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Dr. Janet Jokela is senior associate dean in the Carle Illinois College of Medicine at the U. of I. She is an infectious disease and public health physician.

