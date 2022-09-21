spipes

Sally Pipes

Progressives like to point out that Americans pay more for health care yet have poorer outcomes than people in countries of similar wealth.

New life expectancy data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention seems to indicate that things are getting only worse. Between 2020 and 2021, American life expectancy decreased 0.9 years. That follows a drop of 1.8 years in 2020.

But there are many factors that influence our longevity more than the health care system does. In fact, much of the decline in life expectancy has little to do with our health care system.

Sally Pipes is president, CEO, and Thomas W. Smith fellow in Health Care Policy at the Pacific Research Institute.

Recommended for you