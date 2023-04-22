My wife, Karen, and I drove to Chicago this past Saturday to take in a John Mellencamp “performance” at the Chicago Theatre. The performance [Mellencamp insisted on calling it a performance rather than a concert as he said it wasn’t a “greatest hits” show] didn’t start until 8 p.m., so we decided to get to the city a little early, grab a bite to eat and enjoy the great 74-degree day.

We generally get to Chicago around a half a dozen times a year to see a concert, the Printers Row Lit Fest, a museum or take in a ball game at the United Center, Wrigley Field or Sox Park [I know it’s Guaranteed Rate Field]. We decided to drive into the city as opposed to taking Metra from University Park because we didn’t want to be at the mercy of the train schedule for the return home, especially on a weekend. We found a parking spot in a garage using the Spot Hero app for $14 – not too expensive.

We had dinner at the restaurant Elephant & Castle on Wabash Avenue for the $$ range, and service was very good. We then decided to walk to Ohio Street Beach, approximately a mile or so away. The weather was near perfect, and I’m always amazed at the amount of people on the sidewalks, going to restaurants and taking in a play as we were right in the middle of the theater district.

Chris Breach is a reporter with the Daily Journal and is the business and opinion page editor.

Recommended for you